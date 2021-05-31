



SAN ANGELO Bring that rain coat because there is a chance for showers every day this week in San Angelo. Memorial Day will be a rainy day with strong hurricane hazard rays this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Large hail and harmful odors are possible. The first day of June 2021 will have the highest probability of rain with a 60% chance overnight with amounts falling between one tenth and a quarter of an inch. Through Sunday, every day there is an opportunity for storm. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the high 70s and low 80s. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s for the week. Sunday may be the hottest day of the week with a height of 86. NWS seven-day forecast Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of rain and storms. Killed, with a high close to 80. Southeastern Wind about 15 mph, with blasts high up to 25 mph. New rainfall is between one-tenth and a quarter of an inch, in addition to the highest possible amounts in the storm. Tonight: There may be rain and thunderstorms, mostly before 1am. Some of the storms can produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South East Wind 5 to 15 mph becoming East to Northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New amounts of rainfall are possible between 1 and 2 inches. Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast Wind about 5 mph. Tuesday night: There may be rain and thunderstorms, mostly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind about 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall is between one-tenth and a quarter of an inch, in addition to the highest possible amounts in the storm. Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of rain and storms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The calm wind becoming east at about 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall is between one-tenth and a quarter of an inch, in addition to the highest possible amounts in the storm. Wednesday evening: A 30 percent chance of rain and storms, mostly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south-west after midnight. Thursday: A 40 percent chance of rain and storms, mostly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind about 5 mph becoming southeast afternoon. Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain and storms, mostly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday night: A 30 percent chance of rain and storms, mostly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain and storms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain and storms. Partly sunny, with a high close to 86. Others are reading:Smoothie, the juice bar that opens Saturday in San Angelo

