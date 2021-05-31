‘Kappa, Delta’: WHO releases Greek nomenclature for Covid variants, including those found in India, World News





The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said the first coronavirus variant found in India would be known as the “Delta” variant. In official terms, the variant is referred to as B.1.617.2 and was first reported in October, 2020. Another variant first identified in India in October, 2020 (B.1.617.1) will now be referred to as “Kappa”. The WHO on Tuesday announced new labels for Covid Concern Variants (VOCs) and Interest Variants (VOCs). In addition to “Delta”, more variants found in different parts of the world have been given new names amid the debacle over the correct naming of variants, without attributing it to a specific region or country that the WHO previously had warned that it could invite stigma. The first variant first in United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) in September 2020 will now be known as “Alpha”. The first variant B.1.351 found in South Africa in May 2020 it will now be called “Beta”. Almost all the variants that have infected significant parts of the global population have received new names. Read also: Seeking further investigation into virus origin, US experts warn of ‘COVID-26’ and ‘COVID-32’ The first variant found in Brazil in November 2020 (P.1) will now be known as “Gamma”. Another variant which was identified in Brazil in April 2020 (P.2) will now be called “Zeta”. In March, 2020, a variant was also found in United States (B.1.427 / B.1.429) and will now be known as “Epsilon”. Another variant first reported in the US in November 2020 (B.1.526) will be called the “Iota” variant. Read also: Climate change will hit cases of the brain-eating amoeba. Yes you are Many countries in the world had reported cases of variant B.1.525 in December 2020, which will now be called “Eta”. The variant first identified in the Philippines in January 2021 (P.3) is now called “Theta”. All variants have the ability to vary in terms of potential fatality and some are more transmissible than others. But such labels could end the debate over the most acceptable nomenclature for naming variants of the virus, which scientists believe will continue to spread to different parts of the world if vaccines are not deployed on a war-torn basis.

