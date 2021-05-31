International
HC nap for ayurvedic preparations for the Covid protocol; exception for eye drops
Vijayawada: The Supreme Court of Andhra Pradesh has allowed the use of ayurvedic preparations for Covid patients with the exception of eye drops and has instructed the state government not to intervene but to ensure compliance with Covid guidelines regarding their use.
A holiday bench composed of Judges K. Vijaya Lakhsmi and D. Ramesh heard petitions filed by traditional healer B. Anandaiah who recently came out with some cures and others here on Monday.
Government Special Claimant Ch Sumon filed in court that Anandaiah was administering five types of ayurvedic preparations known as ‘P, F, L, K and eye drops’. Samples of ‘P, F and L’ were sent for analysis and found satisfactory, the court was told.
The head of government informed the court that the state government has no objection to the administration of ayurvedic preparations for the needy. Regarding preparation ‘K’, the sample could not be withdrawn and analyzed and is not available to the practitioner.
He submitted that the ‘K’ sample would be withdrawn when and when it was available from Anandaiah and would be sent for analysis. His report will be submitted by June 3rd. In terms of observations, it would take two weeks for the analysis.
The court asked the declarant to suggest measures for the preparation and administration of eye drops in ways to ensure her safety. Pleader responded that he would be back with suggestions by June 3rd.
Applicant’s advisor N. Ashwani Kumar submitted that the ‘K’ sample would be available for consideration by Monday evening. He claimed that ayurvedic medicine was useful in treating Coronavirus. It was having a “unique combination” and was proven to have “no possible side effects”.
The preparation is expected to be categorized under ‘owner’s patent or medicine’ as defined in section 3 (h) of the Medicines and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he said, arguing that Anandaiah has been a practicing Aurvedic physician for many years. The drugs he was making did not require a license and, under the provisions of Section 33 EEC, the applicant receives an exemption from obtaining a license, he added.
He asserted that the aurvedic physician had the exclusive right to use the preparation and was not obliged to disclose the details of the combination. “The preparation is his intellectual property and he has a property right to it and an exclusive protection may be sought through patent law.”
He informed the court that the applicant wanted to distribute the preparation to the public at no cost.
The special head of the Sumon government said the SP and the Nellore district collector were asked to ensure compliance with the Covid instructions by the people while receiving the ayurvedic preparations made by Anandaiah. He suggested that instead of patients coming directly to Anandaiah, anyone on behalf of patients could come and collect medicines to avoid the spread of Covid19.
The court directed Anandaiah and the district administration to discuss ways of maintaining Covid protocols and smooth administration of medicines. The court adjourned the next hearing to June 3.
Earlier, YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting on Covid management and discussed Anandaiah’s medical preparation with officials. At the meeting, it was decided to allow the administration of three traditional medicine supplements, in addition to eye drops based on the CRAS report.
Officials said infected people did not have to visit Krishnapatnam in person to receive medication, but their relatives could take it. Officials also informed the CM that no evidence of side effects was found with the plant constructions and the ingredients used for the preparations were not even harmful.
Officials said tests conducted by CCRAS to find out if the supplements could cure Covid19 and made it clear that no such evidence was found.
