With restrained fire, Sri Lanka faces plastic ball problem from hit ship

Sri Lanka faces an uphill task of clearing countless plastic cartridges that have been washed off its beaches by a cargo ship that caught fire off the west coast of the islands.

The fire, linked to the X-Press Pearls nitric acid charge, was largely brought under control until May 30 after it broke out on May 21, authorities say.

Plastic pellets, or tassels, that fell over the sea during the incident have spread by ocean flow to southern Sri Lanka, leaving carpeted beaches along the coast and posing a threat to marine life and people.

Experts say the clean-up operation will be long and difficult, given the scale of the problem and the fact that Sri Lanka is under a COVID-19 blockade that limits the mass mobilization needed to make a clean-up effort.

Mixing the degree of environmental risk is the possibility that the pellets, known as nurdles, may be contaminated with chemicals from the ship, the X-Press Pearl with the Singapore flag.

The ship, newly commissioned in March this year, caught fire on May 21 shortly after leaving western India for Singapore. The fire broke out while anchoring in Colombo, awaiting permission to unload the Sri Lankan-linked cargo, but was brought under considerable control by May 30 with the help of India, authorities said.

Darshani lahandapura, Chairman of the Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), told Mongabay that while it was too early to determine the cause of the fire, we believe it was due to a chemical reaction due to nitric acid leakage. The ship carried 25 metric tons of nitric acid (HNO3), commonly used in the production of fertilizers and explosives. The ship was too carrying three plastic pellet containers, each weighing 26 metric tons; some of the 25-pound (55-pound) bags from the containers fell out and the beads now have carpeted beaches as far south as Sri Lanka.

We quickly mobilized our staff and together with military personnel to begin removing the pillars from the long stretches of our west coast, Lahandapura told Mongabay. Special instructions were given to prevent pellet washing in the sea as this could make cleaning operations more difficult. She added that the recovered cores would be dumped in the MEPA hazardous waste yard until they are analyzed and the legal process is completed, after which the tassels will be destroyed.

Authorities have also warned people not to touch plastic balls, which can be contaminated with chemicals as the beaches are filled with small black plastic cartridges.

The danger of the tassel

Nurdles are the raw material used in the creation of other plastic items. They are also a major source of microplastic pollution in the oceans. Because of their small, round shape, they are often mistaken for food from marine species, which either die from pellet sucking, or pass the plastic up into the food chain. Fluids can also absorb other chemicals over time, and once ingested, can contaminate the food chain with high concentrations of these chemicals. In Sri Lanka, where fish is the main source of protein, this problem poses an immediate health concern to humans.

MEPA has set up an expert committee consisting of officials from various government agencies and experts to assess the damage. Authorities have already banned fishing in the affected areas and while no mass deaths of marine species have been recorded so far, the National Agency for Water Resources Research and Development (NARA) has taken samples of dead fish and turtles found along the west coast for study.

Collecting and cleaning grain-sized pellets will prove to be a serious challenge, he said. MudithaKatuwawala, coordinator i Pearl Defender, a local NGO focused on the Sri Lankan marine environment.

The group regularly sends volunteers to clean beaches and address environmental impacts caused by oil spills and other pollutants. But it has not been able to mobilize a similar response to the X-Press Pearl barrier spill due to a nationwide tight blockade in Sri Lanka to handle the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

We anticipate that the cleanup process will be a lengthy operation, so we started to create tools that can help clean up operations and raise awareness about beach pollution of this magnitude, Katuwawala told Mongabay.

Sad and disappointing

With the onset of southwestern monsoons, the western seas near Sri Lanka are rough at the moment, which means acne can spread quickly to a much larger area, he said. Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of coastal oceanography atUniversity of Western Australia who studies wave patterns around Sri Lanka. Currents are shifting south, which means more garbage collection can be expected towards Colombo and other areas along the southern coastline, Pattiaratchi told Mongabay.

A similar accident in 2012 in Hong Kong resulted in shipments of sealed plastic cartridge containers. Analyzing the images of 2012, Gary Stokes, director of operations at Asia Oceans, says the situation in Sri Lanka is similar to the incident in Hong Kong.

It took about 7,000 volunteers to clean Hong Kong beaches, but our pellets were not contaminated with chemicals and there was no COVID-19 restrictive gathering of people, Stokes told Mongabay, adding that the situation would be more challenging in Sri Lanka. Lanka.

Following the Hong Kong spill, the Asia Oceans lobbied for the introduction of the strongest material to pack plastic cartridges, as the 25 kilograms of currently used poly bags are easily torn, even in minor incidents. Stokes said metal containers would be more durable and capable of withstanding a fire.

It is both sad and frustrating that manufacturing companies have not heeded this warning, creating room for similar disasters to occur, Stokes said.

Increase in maritime accidents

Sri Lanka sits along one international freight lane, which makes it very important for the country to be prepared for unforeseen events like the X-Press Pearl fire, said And Malika Gunasekera, a lawyer and marine researcher withMax Planck International School of Marine Research. He said the country has an obligation to provide assistance to any ship in distress, so it is important that Sri Lanka strengthens the Indian Ocean Memorandum of Understanding in Port State Control to ensure faster action.

In the last one report of naval incidents in Sri Lankan waters since 1994, Pearl Defenders identified 20 major incidents. More than half of them occurred in the last five years, showing an increase in maritime activities around the island. Of the 20 major incidents, 12 involved an oil spill of some kind, highlighting Sri Lanka’s vulnerability to widespread marine pollution.

In September last year, the MV New Diamond, carrying 270,000 tonnes of crude oil, caught fire in eastern Sri Lanka. A joint fire operation by Sri Lanka and the Indian Navy managed to extinguish the fire and limit the scale of the disaster. Sri Lanka filed a $ 2.3 million indemnity claim, which the shipowner paid in full.

Image of military personnel and Marine Environment Protection (MEPA) banners collecting plastic pipes along the west coast of Sri Lanka. Image courtesy of Sri Lankan Air Force Media.