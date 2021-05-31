Top 10 world news today: China abandons two-child policy, Vietnam bans flights over new variant and more, World News





Top 10 world news today: In this newsletter, we bring you the biggest stories of May 31st. China has now changed its child policy, allowing couples to have three children. In Vietnam, a new “hybrid variant” is wreaking havoc, stirring up a wave of fear and paranoia, and now the country’s aviation authority has announced it will suspend incoming outbound flights to the capital Hanoi from June 1. In the UK, authorities are concerned about a new wave of Covid infections. The British Ministry of Health had previously warned that variant B1.617.2 was spreading “increasingly fast” in the north west of England and in some parts of London. On the science front, we have the latest in controversy over the true origins of Covid and a new summary of how climate change can bring to life major pathogens in our water bodies. To read the full story, please click on the title. Vietnam suspends incoming flights to Hanoi after unveiling ‘hybrid variant’ Just days after Vietnam reported a “hybrid variant” of the coronavirus, the country’s aviation authority announced it would suspend incoming outbound flights to the capital Hanoi from June 1st. UK faces unlocking measures amid ‘signs of an early wave’ As the UK prepares to ease the blockade on June 21, scientists in the country have warned that a third wave of coronavirus may have already started in Britain. Extremely serious, says France amid the US NSA-Denmark brawl Amid reports, US officials spied on politicians in Europe with the secret help of Danish intelligence, France said the allegations were “extremely serious” and would reveal whether “our EU partners, the Danes, have made mistakes”. Amid the rise of the virus, Singapore decided to vaccinate students from June 3rd Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said authorities would begin vaccinating the school children aged 12 and over as health regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents. Seeking further investigation into the origin of the virus, US experts warn of ‘COVID-26’ On Sunday, two U.S. disease experts urged the Chinese government to cooperate with the world if the true origin of Covid will ever be understood. Israel: Lapid talks about ‘obstacles’ in trying to oust Netanyahu Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday said there were many obstacles left before the formation of a different coalition to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. New Zealand, Australia minimizes disputes over China New Zealand and Australia downplayed policy changes in China on Monday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denying that Wellington was taking a lenient stance on human rights to avoid offending its biggest trading partner. Hong Kong ‘Grandma Wong’ was arrested for solo protest in Tiananmen Hong Kong police have arrested an elderly democracy activist as she staged a single demonstration on China’s deadly crackdown on Tiananmen in a vivid illustration of the zero tolerance of protest now being exercised by authorities at the financial center. Climate change will hit cases of the brain-eating amoeba. Yes you are Climate change can dramatically change pathogens that thrive in water. Scientists believe that due to the warming of water, life-threatening pathogens may become more common. China abolishes politics with two children, allows three children per couple

