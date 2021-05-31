



At 2.23pm on Monday 31 May 2021, Belfast Coastguard introduced the rescue boat team to launch lifeboats to the coast and in all weathers following a report of a missing child on Ayr Beach.

With a busy beach, both RNLI lifeboats, lifeboats for all Trent class seasons

RNLB Jim Moffat and lifeboat class D Robleen set out to search with Coast Guard Rescue Teams Ayr and Ardrossan and the Coast Guard helicopter from Prestwick, Rescue 199. As the lifeboats were heading to the scene, news broke that the child had been found and both lifeboats returned to Troon. At 3.55pm, volunteer crew participants were activated once again by Belfast Coastguard following another report of a missing child on Ayr beach. Both RNLI vessels on the coast and in all weathers set sail again to search along with Ayr Rescue Teams and Ardrossan Coastguard. While on the road the baby was placed and all teams stopped by Belfast Coastguard. Troon RNLI Life Boat Operations Manager Jim Redmond said, It’s a concern for parents and emergency services when children disappear on the beach. Thankfully both children appeared a little later safe and well. We are asking parents to keep a close eye on their children when they are at the beach and contact the Coast Guard through 999 if they lose sight of their child. Later that night, the ship’s crew escaped once more to the training station. Prior to the training, the Trent class all-weather boat received the grace of Jimmy Manson MBE, Retired Honorary Secretary to be distributed in Barassie Bay. Troon RNLI lifeboat Coxswain Joe Millar said Jimmy served at the Troon RNLI lifeboat station for many years and sadly died in November 2020. It was Jimmy’s wish that his ashes be dispersed at sea by the ship’s crew and it was an honor that we could fulfill this request.

Top Facts About RNLI RNLI charity saves life at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service off the coast of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and, in a normal year, more than 240 lifeboats on the beaches around the UK and the Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of the Coast Guard and the government and depends on voluntary donations and inheritance to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and rescue guards have saved over 142,700 lives. Learn more about RNLI For more information please visit the RNLI website or Facebook, Tweet AND to YouTube. News releases, videos and photos are available at the News Center. Contacting RNLI – public questions Public members can contact RNLI at 0300 300 9990 (UK) or 1800 991802 (Ireland) or by email.







