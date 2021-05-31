WHO has a new labeling system for coronavirus variants





For example, the WHO calls the “MB variant” (B.1.1.7) “Alpha”, and the “South African variant” (B.1.351) is “Beta”.

“No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for the Covid-19 response. wrote in a Twitter post Monday

Instead, a WHO expert panel recommends using the letters of the Greek alphabet to refer to variants, “which will be easier and more practical to discuss by non-scientific audiences,” according to a new page on the WHO website

Variant P.1, first discovered in Brazil and identified a disturbance variant in January, is labeled “Gamma”. Variant B.1.617.2, first found in India and recently reclassified from an interest variant to a concern variant, is the “Delta”. Variants of interest have been labeled “Epsilon” in “Kappa”.

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, can be transformed or altered over time. This is what leads to the variants. The WHO noted in Monday’s announcement that the new labels do not replace existing scientific names for coronavirus variants. The scientific names “will continue to be used in research,” Van Kerkhove wrote on Twitter. “While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and remember, and are prone to misreporting. As a result, people often use calling variants from places where they are discovered, which is stigmatizing. and discriminatory “, according to the WHO notice. It may also be inaccurate, as there is evidence that mutations that mark at least some of the variants were born independently in several different countries. “To avoid this and to simplify public communications, the WHO encourages national authorities, media outlets and others to adopt these new labels,” the WHO said. There are some concerns that the WHO’s new Greek alphabet naming system came a little late – and now the system could make the description of variants even more complicated as there will be three possible names: their scientific name, based references on where a variant was first identified and now, the WHO Greek alphabet label. “It would be nice to have thought about this nomenclature early,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety , told CNN on Monday. He added that he thinks it will be difficult to convince people now to start using Greek alphabet labels. “There are definitely issues with stigma where the variants are being described and then their labeling based on that country. We know there are already reactions in India, about the Indian variant and the people who mention it that way,” Adalja said. . “So, I understand why it’s happening. I think it’s just too much for people to think about this off the line.”







