Indian envoy repatriated saluting Saudi essential aid in virus battle





RIYADH: The Yemeni president has told the Swedish foreign minister that the Houthi militia failed to support any element of an agreement reached in Stockholm in 2019.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi met on Monday with Ann Linde and Swedish envoy to Yemen Peter Semneby in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Linde also held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

Sweden hosted key peace talks in its capital for more than two years, which were expected to pave the way for a political solution to the conflict. Productive meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan today in # Riad. We discussed peace efforts in Yemen, bilateral issues and human rights. @PhysPhysics pic.twitter.com/2zZ4tLohEL Ann Linde @AnnLinde May 31, 2021 However, many aspects of the deal were not implemented by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, which in recent months has stepped up its fighting in Marib province.

During Monday’s meeting, Hadi praised Sweden for its support for Yemen and its sponsorship of the Stockholm talks.

Hadi also thanked Sweden for taking on a key facilitative and humanitarian role.

The president briefed the Swedish delegation on recent developments in Yemen and the human suffering brought on by Houthi including the recruitment of child fighters, the ongoing siege of cities, the offensive in Marib and the targeted camps for those displaced by the conflict.

These militias and those behind them do not believe in coexistence and peace, he said. Good and open discussions with the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in # Riad. Constructive dialogue on regional developments, women’s empowerment and the conflict in Yemen. @AdelAljubeir pic.twitter.com/sN9oLzpygD Ann Linde @AnnLinde May 31, 2021 The Houthis did not implement any of the provisions of the Stockholm Agreement and have taken advantage of the ceasefire to destabilize international navigation through ships stranded by robbers, and other abuses and violations.

The president said any attempts he has made to make peace or offer concessions have been rejected by the Houthis.

Linde praised the president’s efforts to overcome the consequences of the war and crisis facing Yemen and said she expects to see peace prevail in co-operation with the international community.

Sweden, she said, will continue to provide support for Yemen, especially in the humanitarian situation and the holding of donor conferences.

The meeting was also attended by the Yemeni Foreign Minister, Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

Linde visited the Saudi Center for Public Opinion Polls and was informed about the data collection processes, the scientific procedures performed by the center in its data collection and the methodology for its refinement and analysis.

Meanwhile, UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths urged Yemeni rival forces on Monday to bridge the gap to reach a ceasefire, assessing a diplomatic push for peace in the devastated country.

Throughout the process we have suggested several ways to bridge the gap between the parties, Griffiths told reporters, speaking after meeting with Houthi officials in the rebel-held capital Sanaa. “The end of the cycle of violence can only be achieved through a negotiated agreement that brings about a future of responsible governance, economic justice and equal citizenship.” Read his full remarks: https://t.co/TIDg6nFSz6 pic.twitter.com/CU3ZJHkAJQ @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) May 31, 2021 There is a tremendous amount of diplomatic consensus … there is a real diplomatic energy right now, which has not always been the case, Griffiths said.

All our proposals have also guaranteed the reopening of this airport where we are talking today, Sanaa Airport, said Griffiths,

(With AFP)







