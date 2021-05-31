COVID-19 in Sask: More doses of the 2nd vaccine than the 1st doses administered in a single day





For the first time, Saskatchewan is reporting that more second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in a single day than the first doses. An additional 8,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province on Sunday, bringing the total to 725,648. Seventy-seven percent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Meanwhile, 71 percent of those 30 or more have received their first dose. Sixty-six percent of those 18 and older have received their first dose. As of Monday, all residents aged 50 and older in northern Saskatchewan are eligible to receive their second dose. For those who received the Moderna vaccine and are eligible, they may receive a second dose 28 days after the first dose. For those who took Pfizer-BioNtech and are eligible, they can take a second dose 21 days after the first dose. In the rest of the province, second-dose vaccines are open to residents age 70 and older or anyone who has received the first dose before March 15th. Saskatchewan residents who have been diagnosed or are being treated for cancer, as well as those who have received solid organ transplants, will receive a letter of acceptance in the mail that will give them the advantage of entering a dose of second, by province. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca-Oxford is only available for second doses for Saskatchewan residents who took AstraZeneca for their first dose and who are over the age of 85 or are cancer patients, solid organ transplant patients, or patients who receive treatment with Rituximab and Ocrelizumab, who received a letter. The province said these people will be contacted for an appointment. Daily numbers COVID-19 According to a COVID-19 update from the province, another resident has died due to COVID-19. The person was in the 80s age group and was from Saskatoon. Saskatchewan reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are 108 people in hospital in the province due to illness caused by the young coronavirus, including 25 in intensive care. Another 1,748COVID-19 tests were processed in the province on Sunday, according to the provincial update. Of the 46,748 known COVID-19 cases so far in the province, 1,368 cases are considered active. (CBC News) The province did not report any new known cases involving the most contagious variants of the disturbance coronavirus on Monday. The seven-day average of new daily cases in Saskatchewanis 138 11.3 new cases per 100,000 population. New cases were reported Monday in the following provincial areas: In the far northwest: six.

Northwest: 10.

North center: nine.

Northeast: a.

Saskatoon: 24 years old

Central East: eight.

Regina: 24.

Southwest: five.

Southern Center: 15.

Southeast: nine. Residence information is pending for two new cases. The province also reported 174 new recoveries on Monday.

