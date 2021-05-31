Canada: Troops in indigenous school are not isolated

TORONTO – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that it is not an isolated incident that over 200 children were found buried in an indigenous residential school.

Trudeaus comments come as indigenous leaders are calling for an examination of every former residential school institution holding children taken from families across the country.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the First Nation Tkemlups at Secwepemc in British Columbia said the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, were confirmed this month with the help of radars penetrating the ground. She described the discovery as an unimaginable loss that was talked about but never documented at Kamloops Indian Residential School, the largest such school in the country.

As prime minister, I am horrified by the shameful policies that stole indigenous children from their communities, Trudeau said.

“Unfortunately, this is not an exception or an isolated incident,” he said. “We would not hide from it. We have to accept the truth. Residential schools were a reality, a tragedy that existed here, in our country, and “We have to own it. The children were taken from their families, returned injured or not returned at all.”

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and were not allowed to speak their native languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died.

The Canadian government apologized to Parliament in 2008 and acknowledged that physical and sexual abuse in schools was rampant. Many students recalled being beaten for speaking their native languages. They also lost touch with their parents and their habits.

Indigenous leaders have cited that legacy of abuse and isolation as the main cause of epidemic levels of alcoholism and drug dependence on stocks.

Plans are underway to bring in forensic experts to identify and repatriate the remains of children found buried at the site of Kamloops.

Trudeau said damn talking to his ministers about other things his government needs to do to support survivors and the community. The flags in all federal buildings are on half staff.

New Democrat opposition leader Jagmeet Singh called Monday ahead of an emergency debate in Parliament.

This is no surprise. This is a reality of residential schools, Singh said.

“215 indigenous children were found in an unmarked mass grave,” he said. “Every time we think of unmarked mass graves, we think of a remote place where a genocide took place. This is not a remote place.”

The Kamloops School operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and ran it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

Richard Gagnon, Archbishop of Winnipeg and President of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he wanted to express our deepest condolences for the loss of children’s heart at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The National Truth and Reconciliation Commission has data on at least 51 children dying in school between 1915 and 1963. The commission identified about 3,200 confirmed deaths in schools, but noted that schools did not record the cause of death in almost half Theirs. Some died of tuberculosis. The commission said the practice was not to send bodies of students who died to schools in their communities. The commission also said the government wanted to cut costs so that adequate regulations were never imposed.

This discovery is a stain on our country. That’s one that needs to be corrected, said Conservative Opposition lawmaker Michelle Rempel Garner.

Empty pairs of children’s shoes have been placed in memorials across the country.

Perry Bellegarde, head of the Assembly of First Nations, has said while it is not new to find graves in former residential schools, it is always devastating to see the scars of chapters appear.

The Federation of Indigenous Soviet Nations and the Saskatchewan government said they want Ottawa to help investigate undocumented deaths and burials in residential schools in the province.

Federation chief Bobby Cameron said finding the remains of children and giving them proper burials is important to help First Nations communities and families find closure. The federation has compiled a list of initial sites where it hopes to complete radar ground research.

Sol Mamakwa, an opposition lawmaker with the New Democrat party in Ontario, also called on the government to seek the grounds of other former residential schools.

It is a great open secret that our children lie on the property of former schools. It is an open secret that Canadians can no longer look away from, he said.