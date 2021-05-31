CoWIN adds functionality that allows vaccination sessions to be scheduled in case of absence

Rejecting reports suggesting that appointments to CoWIN could not guarantee a blow, the health ministry said Monday that district immunization (DIO) officials will now be able to restructure vaccination sessions in the event of a lack of vaccines.
CoWIN is the key to vaccinating India against Covid-19
Main points
- Availability of slots in CoWIN based on vaccination schedule published by DIO
- Reports suggesting appointments cannot guarantee ‘unfounded’ blows: Ministry of Health
- Generation of certificate related to status update by the vaccinator in the country
The Union Ministry of Health on Monday responded to media reports suggesting that even a successful booking at CoWIN for a vaccination site could not guarantee a hit. Rejecting the reports as “unfounded and inaccurate”, the ministry said they were not “supported by complete information” on the issue.
CoWIN is the key to nationwide vaccination against Covid-19. The platform not only facilitates registration and appointment for inoculation, but also the certificate of vaccination beneficiary.
The availability of slots at CoWIN is based on the vaccination schedule published either by the County Immunization Officer (DIO) or by the Responsible Session website. Both depend on the availability of vaccines, the health ministry said.
Advising states / UT to publish vaccination slots based on dose availability, the ministry said preference should be given to beneficiaries with online appointments.
‘Vaccination sessions can now be rescheduled’
Referring to incidents of appointments being canceled, the ministry said this was due to the cancellation of DIO sessions due to a lack of Covid-19 vaccines.
“This definitely caused concern to such beneficiaries who booked their appointments for such vaccination centers / sessions,” the health ministry said.
He went on to add that a feature has been made available on CoWIN that allows the DIO to schedule vaccination sessions instead of canceling them in case of absences.
Beneficiaries will receive an SMS informing them about the resumption of their vaccination session, the ministry said.
The health ministry also said an advice had been issued to ensure vaccination certificates were distributed to all beneficiaries on the same day as inoculation. The generation of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate is linked to the status update by the vaccinator in the country, he added.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
