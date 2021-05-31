International
UN Observer: Access to key Iranian data has been missing since February 23rd
Iran began restricting inspections in a bid to put pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden’s government to lift damaging sanctions imposed again after then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran unilaterally in 2018.
Under the agreement, the IAEA placed about 2,000 inviolable seals on nuclear material and equipment. Those stamps were communicated electronically to inspectors. Automated measuring devices also provided real-time data from the program.
Talks are under way in Vienna for the US to rejoin the agreement, known as the Joint General Action Plan, or JCPOA.
Since the U.S. withdrawal from the deal, Iran has consistently violated its various restrictions, including the types of centrifuges allowed to be used, the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to accumulate, and the purity for which it is allowed to be enriched.
In the IAEA report, the agency for the first time released estimates of Iran’s reserves rather than accurate figures, saying that as of May 22, Irans’s enriched uranium reserves were 3,241 kilograms (, 7,145), more about 273 kilograms (600 pounds) from the last quarterly report.
That was down from an increase of nearly 525 kilograms (15 1,157) reported in the last quarterly report.
Although it was not immediately clear what led to the landing, it comes as an explosion in April at its centrifugal Natanz nuclear plant affected by centrifuges there. Iran has not yet provided a full account of what happened in an attack he described as nuclear terrorism. Israel, which is widely suspected of carrying out the attack, has not publicly commented on it.
The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia only allows Iran to maintain a total reserve of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds) of enriched uranium.
The agency said the current reserves include 62.8 kilograms (138.5 pounds) of uranium enriched to 20% purity and 2.4 kilograms enriched to 60% purity well above the 3.67% purity allowed under the JCPOA.
Despite violations of the agreement by Iran, the other nations involved have stressed that the agreement was still important as it allowed international inspectors to continue their surveillance of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Under a confidential agreement called the Additional Protocol with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes images from a series of surveillance cameras installed in Iranian nuclear countries. Those cameras helped him monitor the Tehran program to see if it was complying with the nuclear deal.
Iran’s hardline parliament in December passed a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections at its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not secure relief from oil and banking sanctions by February.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi was able to negotiate a last-minute deal in February, however, under which the IAEA promised to keep on footage captured by its surveillance cameras and hand them over. those if diplomats reached an agreement in Vienna to lift the sanctions it faces. Otherwise, Tehran said it would delete the images.
That deal has yet to come, but Grossi was able to negotiate a one-month extension last week.
This means that his agency may not yet have access to the images taken by the cameras at the moment, but may regain access to the material if an agreement is reached in a situation that Grossi called an emergency measure that was not ideal.
Last-minute discussions further underlined the narrowing window for the US and others to reach an agreement with Iran as he sets a tough stance with the international community over its nuclear program.
Negotiations continue in Vienna to see if the US and Iran can restore the agreement, which limited uranium enrichment by Tehran in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. Iran and the US do not negotiate directly, however.
The United States is not at the table because it unilaterally withdrew from the 2018 deal under Trump, which reinstated and increased US sanctions in a campaign of maximum pressure to try and force Iran to renegotiate the pact with more concessions. Biden wants to rejoin the deal, however, and has a U.S. delegation in Vienna taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from other world powers acting as mediators.
The deal promises Iran economic stimulus in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. The reinstatement of US sanctions has left the country’s economy in turmoil, and Tehran has responded by steadily increasing its breaches of the deal’s limitations, such as increasing the purity of the uranium it enriches and its reserves, in an effort so far to unsuccessful in pressuring other countries to provide relief.
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the signing of the nuclear deal.
Negotiations and tensions over the program come as Iran faces the upcoming June 18 presidential election to choose a replacement for the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani, whose administration reaches the 2015 nuclear deal. Analysts believe hard lines have an advantage for him. voted.
The IAEA also said that after many months it was still waiting for a response from Iran at three sites where inspections had revealed traces of man-made uranium.
picture credit
