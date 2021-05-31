Two road workers injured in collision of a fiery truck





Two road workers were injured in a fiery collision on the central coast of NSW that caused long delays on the M1 motorway. Police said a half-trailer crashed through a work area, into the lanes connected south of M1, to Kangy Angy and hit two stationary vehicles that then hit two workers. Two road workers were seriously injured in a fiery truck crash in NSW Central Coast. Credit:Nine News Both men suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for further treatment. One of the conditions is considered severe, the other is believed to be stable. The semi-trailer was caught in the light but the driver was able to free himself and escaped injury. He will be sent to the hospital for mandatory tests. The lanes south of the M1 were closed for some time, with local diversions in place. By 7 a.m., anti-flow traffic conditions were in place, with two lanes connecting south on the carriageway connecting to the north. Traffic is heavy in both directions on the highway as well as on Hue Hue Road, Sparks Road and Pacific Highway through Wyong. Motorists are advised to consider postponing their trips or allow plenty of extra travel time. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important days, stories, analyzes and most interesting insights. Register here.

