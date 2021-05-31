‘The time has come’ for a global treaty, WHO Tedros says: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





footprint Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images The COVID-19 pandemic proves that the world needs a pandemic treaty, says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It’s a big change, Tedros said, that it would do more to boost global health security and also empower the World Health Organization. “This is an idea whose time has come,” Tedros told the diplomats attending the final day of the World Health Assembly in Geneva. More than two dozen world leaders said in March that they supported an international treaty or framework on pandemic preparedness and response, signing a letter whose signatories did not include the US, China or Russia. The momentum was further heightened at the World Health Assembly as more than 30 countries, along with each EU member, backed the discussion of the issue of a treaty or convention in November. “The United States was one of the countries that supported the resolution to hold the special session,” the WHO said Monday in response to an NPR investigation. “This does not mean that he has pledged to support the treaty yet, as the process of moving forward was only confirmed today.” In Tedro’s closing remarks, he welcomed calls for a stronger and better-funded WHO. But while more resources and authority are much needed, he said, an international treaty would bind countries in ways that strengthen the world’s health security. “Currently, pathogens have more power than the WHO. They are appearing more often on an off-balance planet. They are exploiting our interconnectedness and exposing our inequalities and divisions,” Tedros said. “The security of the people of the world cannot be based on the goodwill of governments alone.” A treaty would make countries more accountable to each other, he said. The lack of sharing information, technology, resources and data is a defining feature of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the WHO leader. The theme of the World Health Assembly over the course of a week is “Ending this pandemic, preventing another”. While Tedros acknowledged progress in reducing the number of cases and deaths with COVID-19, he stressed that much work remains to be done to end the pandemic, calling it “a monumental mistake for any country to think the danger has passed.” . Together, the world still faces “the same weaknesses that allowed a small explosion to become a global pandemic,” he said. In many ways, Tedro’s remarks echoed the frustrations he raised last year when he said the pandemic was presenting to humanity a test that we are failing. “How difficult is it for people to unite and fight a common enemy that is killing people indiscriminately?” an exciting Tedros asked at a conference in Geneva. “Are we not able to distinguish or identify the common enemy?”

