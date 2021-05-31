The government will no longer receive half of the private sector vaccine imports

MANILA, Philippines The government will no longer receive half of the vaccine doses purchased by the private sector as it prepares to expand its immunization program for front-line workers this month.

Vaccine implementation chief Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a webinar hosted by Go Negosyo on Monday that companies were given the flexibility to use all of their purchased vaccines to their employees and dependents.

Delivery delay

Under the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, private companies could only import vaccines through a multi-party agreement with the Department of Health (DOH) and foreign pharmaceutical companies. Under such an agreement, companies were encouraged to donate half of their purchases to the government.

There would also be a slight delay in the arrival of up to 12 million doses initially expected this June for the inoculation of the front economic lines and the poor population under priority categories A4 and A5, respectively.

In a radio interview Monday, Go Negosyo’s presidential adviser and founder Joey Concepcion said the shipment of the first 1.17 million doses of AstraZeneca purchased by the private sector was now expected on July 14 instead of the last week of June.

He said another 1.17 million doses of AstraZeneca would arrive in August.

Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire noted in another television interview Monday that 12 million doses would not be enough to cover the entire A4 working population, of which about 13 million were in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.

One of the DOH recommendations was to classify by age group, Vergeire said, adding that they recommended inoculating first-timers and informal sector employees who were unable to work from home, starting with those aged 50 to 60. .

As of May 30, the government had administered the initial 5.18 million doses, while 1.21 million people had completed the full two-dose vaccination. However, Galvez said only 1.38 million of the 9.4 million seniors had received a shot.

Sufficient supply

Malacaang also assured mayors that areas outside Metro Manila experiencing an increase in COVID cases should not be worried as they would receive plenty of vaccines.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque issued the statement Monday after the League of Philippine Cities wrote to Galvez asking for more countries to be included in the priority list of vaccine recipients. The group mentioned Batangas, Pampanga, the Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region where COVID cases had increased.

He said the COVID task force decision was to distribute up to 58 per cent of the vaccine supply to areas outside Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Pampanga, Batangas, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

Roque said 50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine just delivered by Russia will also be sent to areas with an infection.

Donation from the USA

At the same conference for the Palace, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed that the Philippines would be one of the recipients of a portion of the 80 million surplus COVID vaccines that Washington would donate to countries around the world.

Romualdez said U.S. President Joe Biden will announce the donations this week.

Responding to calls to ease restrictions on the movement of seniors who have been inoculated against COVID, Roque said vaccinated seniors should continue to stay home most of the time until the country has achieved population protection.

WITH REPORTS BY LEILA B. SALAVERRIA AND JEROME ENGAGEMENT

