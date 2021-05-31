Twickenham: Thousands of under-30s queue for hours as stadium turns into vaccine center

Thousands of young people lined up in Twickenham on Monday afternoon (Photo: LNP / PA)

Thousands lined up for hours around Twickenham rugby stadium today after it turned into a major vaccine center to treat the tide in cases of the Indian variant.

Up to 15,000 Pfizer strokes were made available to Londoners under the age of 30 to fight the highly infectious species which is growing in nearby Hounslow, west London

Although the NHS is currently calling over the age of 30 for their first hit, Twickenham event organizers opened the invitation to anyone over the age of 18 at 2.30pm.

Soon after, thousands of young hopefuls descended on the famous stadium with one describing the distance distanced from society as longer than those in Glastonbury.

Over 100 vaccinators, including a mix of GPs and nurses, were on duty to disperse the strokes.

Lets Tackle Covid was described as one of the biggest vaccination events in England with organizers closing the gates at 6.45pm about 45 minutes earlier than planned.

Staff were greeted with disappointed sighs as they walked in line through megaphones to announce that the strikes had ended around 7 p.m.

Social producer Metro.co.uk Elle Rudd was about 10 meters away from the door when it was announced that there would be no more inoculations today.

Thousands took advantage of the situation (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / LNP)



Queues were seen dancing to the famous stadium (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / LNP)



Thousands fled after the strikes ended around 7pm (Photo: EPA)

The 26-year-old said: Everyone realized when they finished, there was just a lot of disappointment.

I queued for two hours but I think it was worth gambling.

Also, a big shout out to the staff at Twickenham today because they were fast and efficient with thousands in turn and they worked through the heat wave and at a Holiday Bank.

The extra 15,000 vaccines is something to celebrate.

Kira Lewis, 21, traveled from Hampstead Heath in north London with her partner Nathan Burns, 24, to take her hit after seeing she was available on Twitter.

Ms. Lewis said earlier while in line: People here are generally high spirits and many have come with friends. I have seen some people I know from university pass me and join in the queue.



NHS staff and volunteers had a busy day of vaccinations at the stadium (Photo: PA)



Up to 15,000 strokes made available (Photo: EPA)



Staff were on hand throughout the day administering thousands of hits (Photo: EPA)



Lets Tackle Covid was the largest mass vaccination event in England (Photo: EPA)

We came from the other side of London for him, as it is worth a chance. Despite the huge queue digging around the stadium, people are still eager to join, with some running to get back.

But she was absolutely immersed in the stage to be one of thousands turned back around 7pm after 5.15pm.

She added: We want to help protect others and its stupidity to see the Government saying we do not love it. I want to feel safer visiting my family and at work when I am near people who are not vaccinated for medical reasons.

It felt like we were either getting it today or potentially waiting for months for the next opportunity.

Scotland international rugby union player Rory Hutchinson was also among those who received a vaccine.

The 25-year-old Northampton Saints player told PA about me that it is the right thing to do and that is why I am here today.



Thousands of strokes are ready to be administered at the mall (Photo: PA)



A man talks to one of the volunteers before taking his first dose of Covid (Photo: PA)



Protesters against vaccination show up at mass vaccination center at Twickenham rugby stadium (Photo: PA)



A man receives a Covid blow from one of the NHS workers inside Twickenham Stadium (Photo: PA)

He said: It was a really smooth process. I thought they were very professional. It was easy to find. I went straight in and got my vaccine. Then I just had to wait a bit to make sure I was okay.

I think we have had a really tough time lately and hopefully we are okay now. I’m just doing what I can to support it.

Pippa Nightingale, the head nurse for north-west London, had previously encouraged people to take some time out of your day and come see us during the beautiful weather of the bank holidays.

We really feel sorry for anyone who was disappointed for those who qualified, please make the reservation through the national book for the system, she added.



Police monitor some protesters who came to the stadium today (Photo: PA)

Twickenham Stadium site director Mark Lynch said: “We are proud to have supported the NHS for over a year during the pandemic, first with a test center at Twickenham Stadium car park and now to set up this mass vaccination facility in record time.

It took less than a week to return and Id would like to thank all 600 stadium and NHS staff involved for their hard work to accomplish this.

Like rugby clubs across the country, we feel it important to do our best to support our local communities.

Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at[email protected]

For more stories like this,check out our news site.