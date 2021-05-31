PM says cabinet discusses “further” action in response to mass grave unearthed at residential school

OTTAWA – Amid calls to go beyond lowering flags in federal buildings and funding the search and excavation of residential school burial sites across Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had no tangible next step to announce Monday, but said discussions were taking place after a horrific discovery in British Columbia.

Trudeau said he would speak with his cabinet about future and further action the federal government should take in response to the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC

Trudeau said Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Indigenous Crown Minister Carolyn Bennett and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal would discuss what role the federal government should play, stressing that much remains to be done when done. words for reconciliation.

Trudeau said determining where and how much indigenous child remains could be buried in this country is an important part of discovering the truth and there will be even more from the government, but offered no concrete commitment.

We are committed to reconciliation. We are committed to the truth. We are committed to being there to help indigenous communities understand the past and move forward into the future in the right way. And as they make requests, as there is a need to find out more, we will continue to be there, Trudeau said. We have not seen exactly what the processes are, or the needs are completely, but Canada will be there to support indigenous communities as we discover the extent of this trauma.

On May 28, Tkemlúps at Secwepemc First Nation announced that it had found the wreckage at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, using radars penetrating the ground. The discovery prompted calls for a day of national mourning and saw people across Canada erect memorials.

We promised concrete action and this is how good it is to support the survivors, families and indigenous peoples, said the Prime Minister. Sadly, this is not an exception or an isolated incident. We would not hide from this. We must accept the truth. Residential schools were a reality, a tragedy that existed here, in our country, and we must adhere to it, Trudeau said.

Finding the bones of these autochthonous children was made possible in part due to a grant from the BC government. The prime minister suggested on Monday that other provincial governments should step up grants to do the job, saying he fears but also hopes it will lead to further tragedy revelations.

Among the concrete actions that opposition lawmakers demanded Monday were for the federal government to follow the calls of the 94 Truth and Reconciliation Commissions to act under its jurisdiction and stop fighting in residential school settlements in court.

It is not good enough for the Liberal federal government to make only symbolic gestures to commemorate this terrible loss. We are calling on the federal government to do something concrete. The Liberal government cannot on the one hand mourn this horrific tragedy, this horrific loss while they are still having indigenous children in court, said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who became visibly emotional when he spoke of lost lives and families left behind unanswered.

He is also calling on the federal government to fully fund the investigation of other former residential school sites and to place more sustainable funding towards remedial initiatives.

There were three-year-old babies on the ground How many more are there? … Our children’s bodies deserve to come home, said NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, joining Singh and others in directly calling on the Liberals to do more.

ACTION? OR DISCUSSIONS?

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released its final report on residential schools in 2015, concluding that they constituted a cultural genocide. Comprehensive and extensive findings detail the inhuman abuse inflicted on indigenous children, who were taken from their families and sent to one of more than 130 institutions across the country. The last school was closed in 1996, 25 years ago.

The TRC register of confirmed deaths identified 3,200 students, but work is still ongoing to find out what there could be thousands of other deaths which remained undocumented.

Six of CRT 94 calls for action focused on missing children and funeral information, five of which the federal government is playing a central role in.

Among those requested: maps showing the location of deceased residential school children; proper ceremonies, markers and reburials; procedures for the identification, documentation, maintenance, remembrance and ongoing protection of residential school cemeteries or other sites in which residential school children are buried.

Until now, according to the progress of the governments themselves report on these calls, has happened a little more than: Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada has started discussions with various partners … towards working together on an engagement strategy to gain a better understanding of the range of needs and the interests of the indigenous family and the community and the best way to move forward in a comprehensive way.

A 2009 request for $ 1.5 million specifically to help search for graves was rejected. In the 2019 federal budget, $ 33.8 million was earmarked to be spent over three years to fund the National Resident School Student Death Registry and to help establish and maintain an online register of recognized residential school cemeteries.

Constantly asked why no more has been done and when more concrete progress can be expected, Trudeau said he knows he has impatience, but the federal government cannot act alone.

If it had been done only by Ottawa to solve these challenges, it could have been done a long time ago, but it would have been done wrong. You can not move forward in true reconciliation unless done in partnership with indigenous communities, leaders and individuals, Trudeau said.

At a late afternoon press conference, Conservative Leader Erin OToole said he wrote to Trudeau asking him to take immediate action to address the discovery and said any swift action taken in partnership with indigenous communities would be supported by the group. his election. He also called for Parliament to pass a bill quickly that would change the oath of Canadian citizenship to include a promise to respect domestic treaty rights.

This weekend, my nine-year-old son Jack asked me why the flags were lowered to half-mast in Ottawa. I had the difficult task of explaining to him the terrible news Children are not supposed to die in the father of the school, he told me. As a parent, it is devastating to think of 215 children buried by their school, and lost for decades. It should also be a shocking reminder of our duty to heal the wounds from this horrific part of our history, OToole said.

Moment of silence maintained

At the start of the Senate Aboriginal Peoples Committee meeting Monday morning, where senators are studying Bill C-15, legislation to bring Canadian law into line with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), a moment of silence was held to mark the loss of these children.

Today we mourn with the peoples of the First Nations, their families and communities and share their deep sense of loss, said committee chairman Independent Senator Dan Christmas.

The TRC brought to light the truth about Canadian history and what happened in residential schools, and especially the issue of missing children, Bennett told the committee Monday afternoon.

I think we know that once you know the truth, you can not but know the truth, said Bennett, adding that her focus remains on appropriate cultural approaches to identifying these children, finding burial sites, and commemorating to those who died.

Accompanying him, Justice Minister David Lametti said the discovery of the mass grave left him heartbroken and to be honest, angry. He also vowed to consider all options from a legal perspective.

‘RECEIVED’ DEBATE CONFIRMED

Following the question period on Monday, Singh asked the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate to discuss the reconciliation situation and propose concrete next steps to take.

Speaker Anthony Rota denied the request, saying it did not meet the criteria set out in the House Rules of Procedure, although seconds later Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen sought and received unanimous consent from other MPs for a note-taking debate. Scheduled is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 1st.

Many have spent the weekend in grief, reliving painful memories and remembering not only the lives of these 215 children, but also the lives of thousands of children across Canada who never returned home. Just as families and communities are discussing this important issue, so is Parliament, Singh said in a letter to the Speaker signaling his intention to seek debate.

Before launching an announcement of a Black Venture initiative on Monday, Trudeau offered his first public comments beyond social media posts on the shocking news and grief that is being felt across the country.

As a father, I can not imagine how it would feel if my children were taken away from me and as prime minister, I am horrified by the shameful policy that stole indigenous children from their communities, Trudeau said.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said the revelation is a stain on our country.

More action needs to be taken. This is not a time for conversation. We need to listen to and receive suggestions from First Nations leaders across the country, and this call to action must be supported through political lines, Rempel Garner said. I sincerely hope this is something Parliament has caught up with this week.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul said her thoughts are with all those who have been caused by this, this horrific revelation that once again highlights the absolute genocidal tragedy of our residential school system, and called on the federal government to ask the Pope to apologize on behalf of the Catholic Church for its role.

–

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental health support and resources for indigenous people are available here.