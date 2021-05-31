The most common cyclones over the Arabian Sea: IMD study | Kochi News





Kochi: About 62% of tropical cyclones formed in the northern Indian Ocean intensify into severe cyclonic storms, says a study published in the journal Mausam of the Meteorological Department of India (IMD).

The study written by IMDs CEO Dr M Mohapatra and team says there is an increasing trend in the frequency of tropical cyclones over the Arabian Sea, making coastal regions highly vulnerable. Already, two back-to-back cyclones have landed on both shores of India in the past month.

Cyclone Tauktae which passed along the west coast had led to a path of destruction caused by heavy rainfall and wind before making a landing in Gujarat. Cyclone Yaas, close to the foot, moved directly from the Andaman Sea to Odisha and West Bengal.

As coastal vulnerability due to extremely severe cyclonic storms continues over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) region, there has been a downward trend in the category of depressions and cyclonic storms. However, on the west coast, the opposite scenario is unfolding. The region has seen a growing trend in strong storms. The emergence of very strong cyclonic storms has increased over the coast of Saurashtra and Kutch.

IMD scientists analyzed satellite data from 1965-2020 to understand the frequency of genesis and the descent of different categories of tropical cyclones over the northern Indian Ocean.

According to the study, about 10 cyclonic depressions and five tropical cyclones develop over the northern Indian Ocean over the course of a year. Of this, 47% of cyclonic depressions intensify into cyclonic storms while 20% are in very severe categories. There is a 69% probability of a severe cyclonic storm intensifying in the next stage of severity.

IMD has already issued early warnings to state governments and almost successfully marked the trajectory of most cyclones in recent years.

The frequencies of onset and descent of all categories of tropical cyclones are about 3-4 times higher during the post-monsoon season than in the pre-monsoon season over the Bay of Bengal, but there have been no changes in occurrences such as for both even after the monsoon seasons.

There have been strong protests from locals demanding stronger sea wall protection systems as the shores grow vulnerable to the invasion of sea waters. These are low and highly populated areas, and the threat people face has even become a political issue, leading to citizen-led political fronts running in elections for both local bodies and assembly.







