The great tragedy was averted, the IEDs recovered





Correspondent Excelsior

SRINAGAR, May 31: Security forces averted major tragedies today by thwarting two offers by militants to carry out major IED attacks in the Awantipora area of ​​South Pulwama district.

Security forces found a large quantity of IED material containing 50 kg of explosives in addition to the other material at two separate locations in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora during extensive joint search operations. Click here to watch the video

Police said the information was obtained in connection with the militants planning to carry out IED attacks. Acting rapidly two IEDs were found from two different locations in the Awantipora area. Major incidents of militancy were averted by police and security forces. A large amount of explosive material was found from two places, specifically Saimoh, Tral, police said.

Police said that based on a specific contribution, a joint team of Awantipora police, Army 42 RR and CRPF 180 Bn surrounded and searched an area near Saimoh Nallah of Tral and after excavating a suspected site; the joint Police, Army party, CRPF discovered a plastic container with a capacity of approximately 50-60 ltrs containing IED materials; which is apparently 40 to 50 kg of gunpowder, ammonium powder.

Other recovered items include two electric detonators, 4 meters of Cordex wire, 100 meters of command electric wire, police said. Another IED material was found in the Panzgam area of ​​Tral, however, major recovery took place in the Saimoh area of ​​Tral.

A police spokesman said samples of explosive material so recovered were taken for forensic examination. Police have registered a FIR case No. 59/2021 under the relevant Law Sections at the Tral Police Station and the investigation is underway, the spokesman said, adding that recovering such a large amount of explosive material. Police / Security Forces have avoided a major incident.

Security forces destroyed a shelter today and found an ammunition depot during a search operation in a forest area in Ganderbal district.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police and Armys 24 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in the Shaginash Urpash forests of Ganderbal district and found a quantity of ammunition.

The recovered ammunition includes a Chinese pistol cartridge, 11 AK-47 rifle magazines, six pistol cartridges, 597 AK-47 rifle cartridges and 12 UBGL cartridges and a bag. Previous article Criminals steal laptops, money Next article Saini and Shushila to aim for Olympic quota at World Judo Championships Daily Law of Jammu and Kashmir, India

