Kids from Chandler and Gilbert Win International Robotics Competition | Arizona News





GILBERT, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) – Kudos to a group of teens from the East Valley who won an international robotics competition. Seventh and eighth graders from Chandler and Gilbert took home the top prize at the Vex Robotics world championship. “It was exciting and surprising. Our main goal was just to get the top 25 in the world. We didn’t really expect to win all of them,” said Rohan Vallamshetla. “I still can’t believe we actually did it on our first test, that we won, and that ‘s just a big deal for me.” “I cried out of happiness because I could not believe we were the best team in the world,” said Karan Vallamshetla, who is also on the team. The children competed against teams from more than 70 countries and drew for first place. “It ‘s really amazing to see because there were so many people like over 1000 teams competing, however we were the best of them all,” said Aari Kanderi, who is also on the team. The team also won the award of excellence. “The award for excellence is the highest award you can get. It’s based on the judges so the judges will interview you so it is based on that, as well as the skill score and the result of teamwork,” Sidharth said. Kanderi. The team used this robot they created to compete in the challenge. “This was not actually our first design. We went through a lot of designs, and we incorporated all the different parts that were successful in our previous designs and put them all together to make our own robot,” Aari said. The team won a plaque and an automatic entry to next year’s world championship. “No prize money or anything but lots of bragging rights,” said Pranil Kanderi, the team’s coach. The children also left with skills that will prepare them for their future. “Robotics is definitely like artificial intelligence, all of which are definitely going to be a really big part of the future,” Sidharth said. “It’s really important to learn coding, and engineering will also help with a lot of job opportunities,” Karan said.

Copyright 2021 KPHO / KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos