Seven mobile vaccination sites opened in Central Florida on Memorial Day as the state collaborated with local community organizations and businesses.

The vaccination site near Meson Sandwiches in the Lee Vista area, north of Orlando International Airport, served less than 25 people on Monday, while some places saw little turnout, others near the tourist district are seeing a bigger turnout.

[TRENDING: Fla. drivers can soon use hazard lights in rain | Woman in parked car ejected, killed in crash | Police search for armed and dangerous woman]

Ad

Being in Orlando, I was watching people from all over the world. I have seen people from Japan and Colombia, said Corey Price, chief RN for the Orlando Hilton vaccination site.

Price said the start of summer has brought more people from outside Florida to be vaccinated here.

I wonder if they are here for the vaccine or the vacation, and most are saying the vaccine, but they are doing it on a vacation so they come specifically to the US because they can not get it in their home country, Price said. I have the goose now. It is amazing to be able to help people all over the world, not just in Orlando.

This vaccination site is one of dozens of state-run sites open on Memorial Day to provide convenience for those who want to take aim, especially for minorities.

[Here are the Central Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites offering doses on Memorial Day]

Ad

I think it is quite appropriate because we have a lot of Hispanic people around, not many of them have been vaccinated, said Karla Reyes, leader of the service team at Meson Sandwiches.

Meson Sandwiches, a Puerto Rican restaurant chain, remained busy in the Lee Vista area, but state-run vaccination venues had been empty most of the day with less than 25 people showing up to get the vaccine. Some people, including Reyes, admit they hesitate.

I’ve been doing some research and I’m debating it and I’m not so sure yet, Reyes said.

Meson even offered free coffee and job interviews to try to get people to the vaccination site.

As of Friday, the state reported more than 10 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Less than 18% are Hispanic and about 7% are black.

Ad

It was hard to get an appointment when I did. Now you can go anywhere and that is a blessing, said Julie Perez, who is fully vaccinated.

Perez visited the mobile site at Iglesia La Cosecha in Kissimmee. While she only saw a few vaccinated people when she was there, she said it’s worth having vaccination sites in places suitable for minorities. She is undergoing cancer treatment and has a message for those who are reluctant to take the stroke.

I did it and I only have one lung so if I did it, you can do it and it will be very good for you and your family, Perez said.

Most vaccine sites closed at 6 a.m. Monday, but Loch Haven Park will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until 10 a.m. No appointment is required.