International
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open 2021 – tennis world reacts to big news at Roland Garros
The world number two caused a storm on the eve of the tournament when she revealed she would not be attending any press conference at Roland Garros due to mental health concerns.
Roland-Garros
‘I would like to hug her’ – Serena in Osaka retreat
2 HOURS AGO
In a big shock, she has now announced that she has withdrawn from the tournament ahead of her second round match.
The Japanese star issued the statement in the form of a post on social media in which she explained the reasons for her withdrawal – and her decision to avoid press conferences in the first place.
“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is to retire so that everyone can return to focus on the tennis that is taking place in Paris,” Osaka said.
“I never wanted to be distracting and I admit that my time was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. Most importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.
“The truth is that I have suffered long periods of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have found it really hard to cope with this.”
The reaction has been swift with the tennis community gathering around Osaka following its decision.
Highlights: Osaka starts the French Open with a win over Tig
The four Grand Slams – Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and US Open – had issued a joint statement reminding Osaka of its obligations and warning her that she was facing exclusion from the tournament.
The statement read: “Naomi Osaka announced last Wednesday on social media that she would not be attending mandatory media interviews at Roland-Garros 2021. Following this announcement, the Roland-Garros teams asked her to review her position and tried unsuccessfully to talk to her to check her well-being, to understand the specifics of her case and what can be done to address it on the ground.
Following a lack of engagement from Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open jointly write to her to control her well-being and provide support, underline their commitment to all-athlete well-being and suggest dialogue on issues. She was also reminded of her obligations, the consequences of not following them and that the rules should be applied equally to all players.
“Naomi Osaka today chose not to comply with her contractual obligations to the media. The Roland-Garros arbitrator has given her a $ 15,000 fine, in accordance with Article III H. of the Code of Conduct.
“The mental health of the players competing in our tournaments and in the Tours is of paramount importance to the Grand Slams. We individually and collectively have significant resources dedicated to the well-being of the players. To continue to improve however, we need commitment. by players to understand their perspective and find ways to improve their experiences.Every year we seek to offer the best experiences to our fans, our players and our people, and we have a long and successful in achievements above this number.
“An essential element of the Grand Slam rules is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, regardless of the outcome of their match, a responsibility that the players take for the good of the sport, the fans and themselves. These interactions allow both players and the media to share their perspective and for players to tell their story. Facilitating media across a wide range of channels, both traditional and digital, is a major contributor to the development and growth of our sport and our player fans individuals.
‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ – Osaka gives an interview on the field after opening the victory
“We have advised Naomi Osaka that if she continues to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she will be exposed to the possible consequences of further breach of the Code of Conduct. As might be expected, repeated breaches lead to tougher sanctions. including tournament default (Code of Conduct Article III T.) and triggering a major investigation into violations that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions (Code of Conduct Article IV A.3.) .
“We want to emphasize that there are rules to ensure that all players are treated exactly the same, regardless of their stature, beliefs or achievements. As a sport there is nothing more important than ensuring that no player has an unfair advantage over another, which is unfortunately the case in this situation if one player refuses to devote time to participating in media engagements while others honor their commitments.
“Finally, all Grand Slams remain committed to constantly reviewing and discussing opportunities, along with Tours and players, to improve every aspect of the player experience, including the media. But we consider that this has ever been achieved. only through respectful and constructive discussions “
Osaka has now decided to withdraw from the tournament of her own free will.
– – –
Roland-Garros
‘Shocking and sad’ – Corretja, Wilander, Zverev react to Osaka withdrawing from French Open
5 OR A PARA
Roland-Garros
Osaka withdraws from the French Open after being threatened with deportation
6 OR A PARA
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]