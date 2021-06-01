Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open 2021 – tennis world reacts to big news at Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Open French 2021 after being threatened with deportation due to her press boycott and the tennis world has been quick to react to the news.

The world number two caused a storm on the eve of the tournament when she revealed she would not be attending any press conference at Roland Garros due to mental health concerns.

As a result, after her victory over Patricia Tig in the first round on Sunday, Osaka was faithful to her word as she failed to attend the post-match press conference.

In a big shock, she has now announced that she has withdrawn from the tournament ahead of her second round match.

The Japanese star issued the statement in the form of a post on social media in which she explained the reasons for her withdrawal – and her decision to avoid press conferences in the first place.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is to retire so that everyone can return to focus on the tennis that is taking place in Paris,” Osaka said.

“I never wanted to be distracting and I admit that my time was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. Most importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.

“The truth is that I have suffered long periods of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have found it really hard to cope with this.”

The reaction has been swift with the tennis community gathering around Osaka following its decision.

The four Grand Slams – Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and US Open – had issued a joint statement reminding Osaka of its obligations and warning her that she was facing exclusion from the tournament.

The statement read: “Naomi Osaka announced last Wednesday on social media that she would not be attending mandatory media interviews at Roland-Garros 2021. Following this announcement, the Roland-Garros teams asked her to review her position and tried unsuccessfully to talk to her to check her well-being, to understand the specifics of her case and what can be done to address it on the ground.

Following a lack of engagement from Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open jointly write to her to control her well-being and provide support, underline their commitment to all-athlete well-being and suggest dialogue on issues. She was also reminded of her obligations, the consequences of not following them and that the rules should be applied equally to all players.

“Naomi Osaka today chose not to comply with her contractual obligations to the media. The Roland-Garros arbitrator has given her a $ 15,000 fine, in accordance with Article III H. of the Code of Conduct.

“The mental health of the players competing in our tournaments and in the Tours is of paramount importance to the Grand Slams. We individually and collectively have significant resources dedicated to the well-being of the players. To continue to improve however, we need commitment. by players to understand their perspective and find ways to improve their experiences.Every year we seek to offer the best experiences to our fans, our players and our people, and we have a long and successful in achievements above this number.

“An essential element of the Grand Slam rules is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, regardless of the outcome of their match, a responsibility that the players take for the good of the sport, the fans and themselves. These interactions allow both players and the media to share their perspective and for players to tell their story. Facilitating media across a wide range of channels, both traditional and digital, is a major contributor to the development and growth of our sport and our player fans individuals.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that if she continues to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she will be exposed to the possible consequences of further breach of the Code of Conduct. As might be expected, repeated breaches lead to tougher sanctions. including tournament default (Code of Conduct Article III T.) and triggering a major investigation into violations that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions (Code of Conduct Article IV A.3.) .

“We want to emphasize that there are rules to ensure that all players are treated exactly the same, regardless of their stature, beliefs or achievements. As a sport there is nothing more important than ensuring that no player has an unfair advantage over another, which is unfortunately the case in this situation if one player refuses to devote time to participating in media engagements while others honor their commitments.

“Finally, all Grand Slams remain committed to constantly reviewing and discussing opportunities, along with Tours and players, to improve every aspect of the player experience, including the media. But we consider that this has ever been achieved. only through respectful and constructive discussions “

Osaka has now decided to withdraw from the tournament of her own free will.

