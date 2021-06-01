Sentinels Win First International VALORANT Event | National News





Angels, May 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – An impeccable run through the winners bracket saw the Sentinels claiming the glory of the VALORANT Masters championship: Reykjavik the first international tournament in the history of VALORANT Esports. The road to the grand finals was paved by the Sentinels by beating the best teams from Korea (NUTURN Gaming) and Brazil (Vikings team), as well as the second descendant team from Europe (Fnatic) in straight sets, accumulating a 6-0 number of maps leading up to Sunday’s championship. A repeat of the Sentinels quarter-final match against Europe-based Fnatic would once again see the clean center of North America with a final score of 3-0. Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan team, Michael “dapr” Gulino, Hunter “SicK” Mims, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo and Jared “zombs” Gitlin become the first team to secure a place in VALORANT Champions, the VALORANT world championship. The Sentinels claimed the top prize of $ 200,000 for their championship victory on Sunday. This is the ninth championship the organization has won in the competitive VALORANT since the start of the race in April 2020. The Sentinels have also won the most prized awards at VALORANT Esports, claiming over $ 450,000 in the same time frame. The five-person roster will continue to play on the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) throughout the summer, with the next international event to take place in Berlin, Germany IN 9-19 September. About the guards Sentinels is a premier esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. Launched in 2018, the Sentinels have produced esports championship teams competing in Fortnite, VALORANT, Apex Legends and Halo. The Sentinels brand has rapidly become a well-known global lifestyle and gaming organization, delivering icons such as the Fortnite World Champion Kyle “Bugha “Giersdorf and Paul” SnakeBite “Duarte, captain of the incumbent Halo Championship Team.The Sentinels are wholly owned by P1 Esports, LLC. Follow the guards furtherTweet,Instagram,to YouTube,TIK Tok, andFacebook. Type the questions at [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinels-win-first-international-valorant-event-301302426.html SOURCE Sentinels







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos