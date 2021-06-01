We need to improve refugee camps through sustainable infrastructure development

War, conflict, catastrophe, displacement, disease, death, and destruction are all ominous words that we have managed to associate with the environments of socio-political unrest.

From the growing uprising e Boko Haram in Northern Nigeria and Cameroon, for new riots with Islamic militants in MOZAMBIQUE in the intensification of ethnic tensions in sudan AND Ethiopia Tigray region, and the ongoing wars in SYRIA5, YEMEN, and Afghanistan, the threat of mass displacement is still very much in the air. By mid-2020, it was estimated 80 million people forcibly displaced throughout the world.

Meanwhile, relocation routes and safe returns are becoming increasingly scarce, with fewer lasting solutions being found for refugees amid the pandemic, according to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations refugee agency (UN).

All of this has culminated in the prolonged stay of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in refugee camps and IDPs. A evaluation by a UNHCR spokesman set the average time a refugee spends in these temporary settlements at 16 years. Often referred to as refugee storage, this leads to prolonged situations of limited movement, forced laziness and addiction.

If such conditions mean that temporary settlements essentially become semi-permanent residences, there is a strong argument that they should be equipped with the necessary infrastructure to support the long-term health and safety of those who are forced to call them in home.

However, evidence shows that refugee camps are disproportionately located in climate-sensitive regions, prone to extreme weather, floods, dry fires and droughts. Indeed, such images are often placed in particularly inhospitable places, in an improvised attempt to distance them as much as possible from the host communities for fear of disruption. The actual effort for it relocate Rohingya refugees on the remote island, ostensibly habitable in Bhasin Char is a notable example.

Geographical sensitivity combined with the intensification of climate change, unsafe housing and inadequate living conditions has resulted in several refugee camps and IDPs being overcome by extreme weather events in recent years. IN Kampi Tongogara in Zimbabwe, for example, about 2,000 homes were completely or partially damaged by Cyclone Idai.

Heavy rains have caused several incidence of floods and landslides in Cox’s Bazar Camp in Bangladesh, where Rohingya refugees are housed. In Bentiu, South Sudan, where a camp was built in emergency conditions in a wetland, the 2014 rainy season meant demolition of 175 toilets, leading to increases in cholera and malaria.

Aware of the dangers posed by extreme weather, UNHCR has developed emergency housing standards to ensure durability against seasonal weather patterns and adequate protection from the elements.

In developing long-term solutions, they call for shelters to adapt to the geographical context, climate and sociocultural norms, using the skills and resources available locally, where possible.

Still, political pressures from host governments limit the room to maneuver when a stronger camp infrastructure is developed. To prevent the resettlement of displaced persons indefinitely, it is not uncommon for host governments to ban the use of more permanent construction materials by persons residing in refugee camps and IDPs.

Forced Dissolution of concrete houses built by Syrian refugees in Lebanon, for example, has displaced a population of over one million Syrians displaced to life in shelters made of canvas and wood. Prone to immediate destruction by fires, increasingly common throughout the Middle East, this is far from the climate-resilient infrastructure that experts have sought. Even more, it is an attack on the dignity of displaced persons as they try to become self-sustaining while rebuilding a picture of normalcy amid prolonged insecurity.

In response to the dual threat that such restrictions represent the safety and dignity of persons living in refugee camps and the IDP, UNHCR, UNICEF, and other prominent global actors involved in camp planning and management should advocate for concessions from host governments. Refugees need to be empowered to create for themselves housing solutions.

With such permits, the scope of opportunities would be significantly expanded; Refugee skills and capacities can be mobilized in designing and building more sustainable housing units, building community sustainability.

This would go a long way in ensuring that refugees and displaced persons are protected from further threats to their health, safety and well-being, as they endure extended lives without a clear outcome.