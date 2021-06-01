Five international stories of the week





Editor’s Note: This list is part of a series from The Ball State Daily News that includes five stories from around the world. All summaries are based on stories published byAssociated Press. China is easing east borders to cope with its aging society, Turkish agents capture nephew of US-based cleric overseas, UK is vaccinating more people to fight variant from India, Czech police call for indictment in the case of the Prime Minister’s fraud and Germany and Slovakia arrest two people in trafficking attacks make up five international stories this week. China eases birth borders further to cope with aging society Chinas The ruling Communist Party said Monday it would ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in hopes of slowing the rapid aging of its population, which is increasing tensions in the economy and friends. The ruling party has been enforcing birth limits since 1980 to curb population growth but worries that the number of people of working age is falling too fast while the share over the age of 65 is rising. This threatens to thwart its ambitions to transform China into a prosperous consumer society and global technology leader. Turkish agents capture US-based cleric nephew overseas Turkish agents have captured the nephew of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in an overseas operation and brought him to Turkey where he faces prosecution, Turkey’s state news agency said on Monday. Selahaddin Gulen, who was wanted in Turkey on charges of membership in a terrorist organization, was caught in an operation by Turkey’s national spy agency MIT, the Anadolu Agency reported. The report did not say where he was captured or when he returned to Turkey. However, Gulens’s nephew was believed to be living in Kenya. Hypertension vaccines in the UK fight a variant from India British health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people a day at the London Twickenham rugby stadium as part of a race to contain a variant of the fast-spreading coronavirus. The type, first identified in India, accounts for the majority of new cases in the UK, which is seeing an increase in infections after weeks of decline. Scientists say the variant is more contagious than even the first dominant species seen for the first time in the UK, but current vaccines are effective against it. Three-quarters of adults in the UK have had one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and almost half have had both doses. Czech police are calling for the prime minister to sue in the fraud case Czech police again recommended on Monday that Prime Minister Andrej Babis should be charged with alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies. The Prague Prosecution said it has received the results of an updated police investigation into the possible involvement of Babis in the $ 2 million fraud. Prosecutors now have to decide whether to file charges against Babis or drop them. It was not immediately clear when the prosecution could complete the re-evaluation of the case. The file has 34,000 pages. Germany, Slovakia arrest 2 in raids on trafficking network Two suspects were arrested in Germany and Slovakia during raids Monday on a group accused of smuggling Vietnamese to Germany and other European countries for high fees they had to work in massage parlors, brothels and other places, authorities said. . Police in Berlin arrested a Vietnamese woman living in the German capital, while a Slovak woman was arrested in Bratislava. They were alleged to have been part of a larger group of suspects several Vietnamese, a German and two Slovaks who brought Vietnamese to Europe on fraudulently obtained visas.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos