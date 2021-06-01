Summer in South Florida at Trump International Beach Resort





proclamation This slideshow requires JavaScript. This summer, there is no reason to leave South Florida residents can stay and play in their backyard at the luxurious Trump International Beach Resort. With new programming, the independently owned and operated resort offers many reasons to choose a resort. Jeta Suite

Parlor Suites are a new category of rooms, offering the ideal structure for families. With a two- or three-bedroom layout ranging from 1,214 square feet, nearby travel beans can be safely assembled and stuck together. In-house amenities include a kitchenette with mini-fridge, microwave, coffee maker and wet bar, washer and dryer, glass shower and tub, 46-inch Samsung TV and iHome station, among others. Saka Mori

The recently opened resorts at the lobby restaurant, Saka Mori, offer live music entertainment every weekend. The restaurant, owned and run by a team of men and women, offers a menu of Japanese dishes with blending, including a variety of fresh sushi and sashimi, delicious ramen and hibachi, each prepared with delicate edible flowers and fresh micro greens. Football, swimming, surfing and more

For guests who want to stay active, especially children, the resort will offer a range of football and tennis clinics, as well as swimming and surfing lessons, throughout the summer. Children can enroll in a skill-building academy or attend a weekly guest demo with a professional football player and Athlete at the Residence. Water sports enthusiasts can enjoy cross-country skiing, surfing and kayaking, as well as excursions like Moga SUP Yoga and Paddle to Brew to explore the intercostal waterway. Keep it Kosher

Resort events and the hospitality team has recently designed a selection of event elements tailored to meet the needs of Kosher’s occasions, including Kosher bar packages, kitchens and outdoor space rental space. There is a Kosher menu available at the beach and pool, and Shabbat can be celebrated with glatt kosher specialties of Chef Shimi Alons. Furry friends can stay long

The friendly dog ​​resort policy allows up to two dogs no more than 40 pounds each, for the guest room. Upon arrival, each puppy receives a welcome gift and a city guide for walking paths nearby. There is $ 25 per pet, overnight fee, no tax. For more information, please visit www.trumpmiami.com or call 844-521-7800 Connect with your customers and grow your business Click here







