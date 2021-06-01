International
Sask province first to give COVID-19 vaccine to 12-year-olds within schools
The Saskatchewan Health Authority launched its program designed to give COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 and older within schools across the province on Monday.
Saskatchewan is the first to open a school vaccination program across the province.
Over the next week the JSC will bring vaccines to students in 43 cities and towns across the province, including Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Lloydminster.
Vaccination through this program is voluntary. Parents are required to consent, but those 13 and the elderly legally choose to receive the vaccine themselves. Meanwhile, young people can still get the vaccine at other clinics and pharmacies.
Children in this age group are only getting the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
Rashawn Taniskishayinew, a 14-year-old 9th grade student at Scott Collegiate in Regina, is the first in his family to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Previously, he had to stay in school for more than a month when he contracted COVID-19. But today he is back in the classroom and vaccinated.
Taniskishayinew says his father relies on his English skills, and so far he has had trouble booking appointments for the family.
“I usually do all the paperwork in my house, so it was good for a school to do it so then it would be easier to get in and out instead of going through the hassle of scheduling an appointment,” Taniskishayinew said.
Aliyah Prive, an 18-year-old 12th grader at Scott Collegiate, said she was too busy with school and preparing for her post-high school future to go to a thruclinic by car or to book an appointment, being vaccinated at her school on Monday was appropriate.
“At first, I was a little scared because I’m afraid of needles. But as I sat down, people made sure I was calm and they made sure I did not move or shake … And it really was “It was very easy. It was like a second,” Prive said.
Prive said he hopes the vaccine will lead to everyone being on their own, without masks and happy. The choice to get the vaccine was also for her family.
“It makes it easier to protect my family from COVID. Especially with my little nephew. He’s only two.”
‘It is extremely efficient’
Colin Furness, an infection control specialist at the University of Toronto, said the school vaccination plan is a good plan.
“I love it as a strategy. It is extremely effective and it is extremely effective,” Furness said.
“Trying to catch thousands or tens of thousands of families to find time to book an appointment, to go to a clinic, to do this … all of these are obstacles.
“For some families there is a reluctance to vaccinate. For others it is simply a major logistical difficulty.”
It is said that those issues will often be resolved by organizing vaccinations in schools and that the program ensures that as many people as possible are reached as soon as possible.
“In many cases, the people who are most at risk are on the verge of the vaccination line. This is how it works when you place it as something where the burden is on people to figure out what to do,” Furness said.
“So the idea that we can do this in schools, it involves equality. He says everyone will have a chance to get this vaccine in similar conditions. It’s a wonderful thing.”
Some families will be involved
The JSC said it has prioritized high schools and schools in some of the cities most vulnerable to vaccination clinics. Health officials say some schools will also offer vaccines to student families after a few hours.
Not every school will have clinics, but the JSC has a “school model” system that would make a school in one area a vaccination clinic.
“This means that other schools in neighboring communities in rural and northern areas may travel to some of these school centers. [for vaccinations], “said Sheila Anderson, lead vaccine for JSC.
Anderson said the JSC has set up school vaccination clinics across the province to run from June 2 to June 23.
Some schools will follow the “field trip approach” to vaccinate students who wish to be immunized, doing things such as walking children rightfully to community clinics.
