Deputies say to Johnson: you have a duty to help vaccinate the world | Vaccines and immunization

Boris Johnson has a moral duty to immediately begin matching any home-administered vaccine with a dose donated to poor countries around the world, said a cross-party group of MPs and colleagues.

Some Tory supporters joined the call, which puts further pressure on the prime minister to increase supplies to developing countries, which face a desperate lack of shocks.

In a letter to Downing Street seen by the Guardian, the group says this will help save lives at home, adding that the spread across the UK of the first variant found in India had proven that all countries have need equal access to injections.

The longer we wait to act, the more likely it is that dangerous variants will emerge that could circumvent the protection offered by current vaccines, says the group, which includes Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley, the longest-serving MP, and former hospital physician Dan Puleter.

Ministers have rightly pledged to fund Covax, the international partnership that supplies vaccines to developing countries, the group says. However, the group suggests that, given that the UK is a net importer of shocks, donations should be increased to meet the urgent demand faced by many low-income countries, and urges Johnson to show leadership on this. critical issues.

The letter also calls for the production of domestic vaccines to be accelerated so that the UK becomes a net exporter of vaccines. She urges the government to support a waiver of intellectual property in the World Trade Organization that will increase vaccine production abroad.

With the G7 expected to be held in Cornwall next week, 116 lawmakers from seven different parties, as well as cross-colleagues and a bishop said Johnson should lead the way in promoting a fairer global approach to Covid-19 vaccines.

Poulter, deputy chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the coronavirus, said ministers should use the same determination that helped increase the spread of UK vaccines to help vaccinate the world.

He added: This is not the time for complacency. The public will not be really safe as long as the pandemic continues to grow overseas. Until we match the success of the UK vaccination program worldwide, we will continue to be at the mercy of the new Covid variants here at home.

Layla Moran, chairwoman of the same group, also urged the government not to turn its back on the humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding around the globe.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the heads of the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organization made a similar prayer in newspapers around the world including the Telegraph, Der Spiegel, la Repubblica, Le Monde and The Washington Post urging rich countries to give more vaccines to poor countries or risk the emergence of new variants and further blockages.

They call for $ 50 billion ($ 35 billion) in new spending commitments, most of which would be grants to help developing countries with vaccination schemes, and suggest that the goal of vaccinating 30% of the world’s population by end of 2021 should increase to 40%, and 60% by the first half of 2022.

The prayers come after Prof Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, warned in evidence of the APPGs investigation that many millions could die between now and September if no more vaccine doses are offered in low- and middle-income countries. through Covax.

He also said it would be morally wrong to vaccinate young people and children in richer nations ahead of high-risk populations in low- and middle-income populations.

Dr Gavin Yamey, of Duke University in the US, also said that rich countries have about 200 million spare doses of the vaccine that can be donated immediately, with another 1.5 billion doses purchased from the richest countries for use in it the future.

A government spokesman said: “The United Kingdom is proud to be playing a leading role in the global effort to create and deliver coronavirus vaccines.

We are one of Covax’s largest donors, providing 548 million to fund over one billion vaccines in the lowest income countries this year. This funding has so far helped provide vaccines in more than 120 countries and territories, including 38 across Africa.

The UK will separate most of any future surplus vaccines from our supply of Covax pool when these become available.

Johnson has previously said he asked Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s top scientific adviser, to work with international organizations, industry and scientific experts to advise the G7 to speed up the process of developing vaccines, treatments and tests for pathogens. ordinary.