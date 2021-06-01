Uttar Pradesh changes rule to Rs 30 lakh ex gratia for staff who died within 30 days of polls | Lucknow news





LUCKNOW: In a major relief to the families of government staff who died due to Covid-19 during panchayat election duties, the government will now consider one for the ex gratia payment of Rs 30 lakh if ​​the Covid-related death occurred within 30 days from the date of performance of duty. Those who tested negative but died due to post-Covid complications within the specified duration will also be considered for compensation.

The rule change, cleared by the state Cabinet on Monday, will benefit the families of several hundred employees.

Govt portal for relatives of the deceased to apply

Under previous rules, according to which ex gratia payment would only be granted if the employee died either on duty or while traveling to and from duty, the government had identified only three teachers who would be entitled to compensation. The teachers’ association had submitted a list of over 1,500 teachers who had been subjected to Covid during their election duties. A day after announcing that only three teachers had died due to Covid-19, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed the additional chief secretary, panchayaton raj, Manoj Singh, and the chief secretary to ask the election commission to change its rules to reflect the impact of Covid -19.

The order, issued by Singh, says the rule for determining Covid deaths in office was based on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India to the state election commission. This did not affect the timing of Covid infection and possible death. The changes to the rules were made after consultation with ECI and SGPGI, the order says.

The government will now set up a portal in which the family of the deceased, or the head of the department in which the employee worked, can apply with the necessary documents and health reports to prove that the person died from Covid within 30 days of the election. will consider a positive RTPCR or antigen test, blood report or CT scan of the breast as evidence of Covid infection. The order adds that it will also consider a case where a person tested negative but died due to post-Covid complications within one month from the date of the assignment.

The district magistrate will verify the information and pass it on to the Panchayati regional department. We will forward each such case to the state election commission which will then release the compensation, Singh said.

A government spokesman clarified that each family will be given a gratuity of Rs 30 lakhs, against a previous high court decision to pay Rs 1 crores. The government has presented to the court that the figure of Rs 30 lakh was set with the recommendation of the ECI and is uniformly applicable in all five states where elections were held this year, he said.







