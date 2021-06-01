Ship fires off the coast of Sri Lanka’s capital leave thousands of plastic debris, debris on the beach





A special Sri Lankan police team has begun investigating a fire on a container ship anchored in its capital, the government seeks to take legal action against shipowners over the incident, which has caused severe marine pollution, officials said. on Monday. The fire at the MV X-Press Pearl has been burning since May 20, destroying the Singapore-flagged ship, which officials say is only about five months old. The navy says the flames are still burning but have been reduced to “small point fires” on the ship’s hull. Meanwhile, debris, including several tons of plastic cartridges used to make plastic bags from the burning boat, has been washed ashore and is causing heavy pollution on beaches. The government has banned fishing along about 80 kilometers of coastline. Here you have a look at the damage and cleaning efforts. Fire and explosion Below, smoke rises from the BMW X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames near the port of Colombo on May 25th. The ship’s 25-member crew, which includes nationals of the Philippines, Chinese, Indians and Russia, was evacuated the day after the blast. (Sri Lanka Air Force / Associated Press) The Navy believes the fire was caused by chemicals being transported on ships. It carried 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals that were loaded into the port of Hazira, India, on May 15th. The fire destroyed most of the ship’s cargo. Firefighters have sprayed the ship, with the support of ships from the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. (Sri Lankan Air Force Media / Materials / Reuters) Garbage-covered beaches Sri Lankan navy soldiers, dressed in protective suits, have been brought to remove debris from the ship that has been washed ashore on the beaches. (S. Kodikara Signs / AFP / Getty Images) (Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters) Authorities have warned residents not to touch the rubbish as it could be contaminated with harmful chemicals. Below, a Navy officer patrols near a damaged cargo container, spilled from the ship. (Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters) Villagers push some cargo that has been spilled by the X-Press Pearl as smoke rises from the fire on the boat behind them. (Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters) An earthenware removes debris from a beach. (S. Kodikara Signs / AFP / Getty Images) Soldiers try to avoid a wave that goes debris ashore from the ship. (Eranga Jayawardena / Associated Press) Concern about marine life The Government Authority for the Protection of the Marine Environment says the chemicals are mixed with seawater and can cause major damage to marine species and coral reefs. Here, an officer from the National Agency for Research and Development of Water Resources collects examples of material that has been washed ashore. (Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters) Local TV channels are showing dead fish, turtles and other marine life that has been washed ashore in recent days. Below, a crab wanders on a beach polluted with polyethylene pellets from the boat. (Eranga Jayawardena / Associated Press) Soldiers pass bags filled with washed-up debris ashore from the ship. (Lakruwan Wanniarachchi / AFP / Getty Images)

