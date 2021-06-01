International
The new report details Beijing’s foreign influence operations in Canada
China has set up a sophisticated network in the country to harass people of Chinese and Canadian Uighur and Tibetan ethnicities, distort information in the media, influence politicians and form partnerships with universities to secure intellectual property, says a new study.
A report from the Canada Hong Kong Alliance (ACHK) presented Monday evening to the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations warns that influence operations by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are widespread but have largely passed unnoticed. Alliance Canada Hong Kong is an umbrella group for pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong in this country.
In Canada, individuals and groups are targeted by [Chinese] party state actors and Chinese nationalists, directly and indirectly, said the report titled In Street View: Beijing Network of Unlimited Foreign Influence in Canada. Chinese authorities coordinate intimidation operations and use families in PRC-controlled areas as negotiation tools.
Cherie Wong, executive director of the ACHK, said the human rights group is trying to draw attention to the surveillance and intimidation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) without fanning the flames of xenophobia.
Questioning government policy on China is not fueling racism, PM
Chinese blacklisted US firm AI lends funds to York, Queens universities
The report details how the Joint Labor Department of the Front, the agency responsible for coordinating Beijing, operates outside operations, directs and controls an elaborate network of representatives and front-line organizations to intimidate and co-elect Chinese-Canadians, as well as politicians, academics and business leaders.
The United Front has created and mobilized registered missile groups [non-governmental organizations] and civil society in Canada. These groups were set up to mimic legitimate community programs while aggressively spreading pro-Beijing messages and party lines, whether in praise of Hong Kong national security law or condemning dissent against the Beijing Olympics.
The harassment and intimidation campaigns were organized by United Front-linked community groups and the disinformation was directed by WeChat and Chinese-language media against Uighurs, Tibetans, Taiwanese, pro-democracy Hong Kong and dissidents from mainland China, the report said.
WeChat is among the leading news sources for Chinese-Canadians, and social media applications may be the single most effective and troubling factor in the CCP arsenal of Canadian-Chinese media, simply for PRCs the direct ability to censored and monitored WeChat, Weibo, Youku, TikTok [Douyin] and other Chinese media entities.
The report said Canadian universities and research institutions are particularly vulnerable to foreign influence, citing China-funded Confucius Institutes promoting Beijing propaganda and partnering with Canadian academics to acquire intellectual property.
Various Canadian universities are known for collaborating with potentially compromising entities such as the Peoples Liberation Army, the report said, noting that many academics do not understand China’s efforts to blur the line between civilian and military research.
Alberta recently ordered its four major universities to stop pursuing partnerships with people or organizations affiliated with Beijing or the Chinese Communist Party, citing national security concerns and the risk that research could be used to alleviate human rights abuses. human. The order came after The Globe and Mail reported to the University of Alberta extensive scientific collaboration with China involving the sharing and transfer of research into strategically important areas such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Report from the group Mrs. Wongs also warned of Chinese foreign influence operations trying to win over politicians and business leaders through paid-for-all travel and lucrative investment projects. WeChat is often used to mobilize volunteers and donations to politicians who are sympathetic to Beijing’s interests, the report added.
Although most of these operations are not considered criminal or direct threats to national security, these patterns of behavior are inappropriate and should be disclosed to the public, the report said.
Ms. Wong told the committee that the influence operations will continue until the federal government takes action to limit what the United States and Australia have approved and to stop worrying about Beijing’s anger.
She called for an Australian-style law requiring people and organizations acting on behalf of a foreign state to register as foreign agents. A government agency for foreign influence should be established with powers to investigate and enforce the law, as well as to initiate public investigations and collect data on foreign influence.
Mrs. Wong said Ottawa should stop Canadian innovative research being shared with the military and security apparatus of hostile states, such as China. Restrictions should also be placed on the sharing of Canadian data and private information that may be used by China.
