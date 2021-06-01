Shah has assured that people will be consulted, says MP | Kochi News







Speaking to reporters after meeting with the Shah here, Faizal said he praised the interior minister for his strong opposition to the bills proposed by new administrator Praful Patel.

Faizal said he also told the Shah about widespread protests in the islands and opposition from several other neighborhoods to the proposed legislation.

He has assured that whatever laws are being considered, they will be sent to Lakshadweep where they will consult with local representatives in Panchayat district. People’s consent will be considered before they are finalized, Faizal said.

Faizal has also demanded the removal of Patel, the Union Territory administrator.

Faizal said Patel has been demanding that laws ban the slaughter of cows at the rate of two children for those wishing to run in the panchat elections, allowing alcoholic beverages to be served at resorts on inhabited islands that have upset residents. the island. Most of the inhabitants of the islands are Muslims.

The head of the NCP said the bills were being opposed by every part of the Lakshadweep society, even local BJP leaders. He claimed that the draft laws were in clear violation of the Supreme Court instructions to carry out development work on ecologically sensitive islands.

Patel was charged with Lakshadweep administrator after the death of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year.

He (Patel) is finishing five months after receiving the charge. In these five months, his presence on the islands must have been for 15-20 days. He has never been to the island to understand the concern of his people, their heritage and culture, Faizal said.

In addition, people are scared about the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority (LDAR) Regulation and the draft Lakshadweep Prevention Regulation of Anti-Social Activities, Faizal said.

LDAR aims to oversee the development of cities on islands with sweeping changes in land acquisition and use, while the draft Lakshadweep Antitrust Prevention Regulation provides powers to detain a person for up to one year to prevent him from taking action. in any way prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

This allows the ban on antisocial activities from six months to one year without legal representation.

