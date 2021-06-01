Save Children warns Nepal faces “deadly cocktail” of testing and oxygen shortages as vaccines stall





Nepal has surpassed India in terms of COVID-19 deaths per capita and is well ahead of other South Asian countries. With PCR testing capacity limited to just 22,000 per day, and with supplies of test kits being scarce, humanitarian organizations worry that COVID-19 cases are likely to be under-reported seriously. Vaccination supplies remain unsafe, and earlier this week The COVAX unit reportedly told the government that he will not be able to secure blows before next year. Save the Children is deeply concerned about the impact of the worsening crisis on children. Many of them have lost parents to the virus or risk being pushed even deeper into poverty or hunger as a result of losing family income. Children in Nepal have now been out of school for more than a month in this second wave and with many unable to learn remotely, Save the Children warned that an entire generation of children is in danger of being left behind. Strict blocking measures were introduced from April 29 across most of the country and were further tightened on May 28 with grocery stores ordered to close for the first time, except for a short window every day. Jennifer Syed, Country Director for Save the Children in Nepal, said: “With supplies of test kits ending dangerously and vaccination in a stationary place, Nepal is facing a crisis scenario with thousands of lives at risk. Oxygen is still in short supply in many districts and, while in recent days there has been “Some improvements in the Kathmandu valley, the situation in many provinces remains desperate.” “We are concerned that this deadly cocktail of shortages could quickly spiral into chaos and, as with any crisis, it is the children who will carry the heavy burden. Even before this second deadly wave, the virus had already deepened the poverty of thousands of families, especially those dependent on daily wages. The economic impact on families hurts children the most – they are the ones who suffer the worst from malnutrition; are young girls who are forced to marry children to reduce the financial burden on their family. The longer this crisis continues, the more children will be out of school, which means that they are even more at risk of not being able to break the cycle of poverty. “ “Save the Children is providing testing equipment and vital oxygen supplies when possible, as well as other life-saving equipment for hospitals and quarantine centers. We are also teaching children and their families how to protect themselves from COVID-19. We are urging the international community to quickly track the supply of vaccines by donating their surplus supplies, allowing the government to resume vaccinations. “ Save the Children is donating 20,700 rapid testing equipment to the Nepalese government to support testing efforts and will donate 52 oxygen concentrators as well as other essential medical equipment to health facilities. Another 100,000 PRC test kits, 200,000 rapid test kits and 1000 oxygen concentrators will be provided to the Ministry of Health and Population as agreed with the Global Fund. He also continues to support children by creating child-friendly public campaigns on COVID-19 safety and providing mental health support during the blockade. Public Publication. This material comes from the original organization and can be of a point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style and length. Look full here

