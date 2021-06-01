When SRT came out for Pak vs India: Did you know? Sachin Tendulkar got his first taste of international cricket when he played for Pak vs India





DYK? SRT came out for Pak vs India before international debut | Photo credit: IANS Main points Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the greatest Batman of all time Tendulkar played 664 international matches for Team India, finishing with over 34,000 runs and 100 centuries overall. Tendulkar recalled how he once gave the field for Pakistan in a game against India at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Sachin Tendulkar is known as the Lord of Cricket. Tendulkar represented India from 1989-2013 and made the whole country fall in love with the game of gentlemen with his rich contributions. Master Blaster retired from the sport in late 2013, breaking several records as he amassed over 34,000 international runs and scored 100 centuries overall. To this day, the 48-year-old remains a favorite fan and is considered one of the best batsmen of all time. As he made his international debut for India, despite his big rivals in Pakistan in 1989, not many know that the former cricketer got his first taste at the international level while going out for the Pakistan side led by Imran Khan versus his country. Yes, the incident happened during a charity match between India and Pakistan at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. As Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had left the ground and returned to their hotel, Pakistan had sought two replacement fields, one of them being the Grand Master Blaster. At the time, Tendulkar was not even a big name in India or in Mumbai cricket, but he rose in the rankings in an instant and found himself playing for India for the first time in 1989, despite Pakistan in a Test match. Recalling the whole incident during the charity game, Tendulkar wrote in his autobiography, Playing my way“I do not know if Imran Khan remembers this or has any ideas I once wanted for his Pakistan team.” Sharing more details of the match, Mumbaikar almost had not caught the capture of Kapil Dev. He stated that he had gone too far but failed to reach the ball in time during the charity match. Thus, he could have helped Pakistan get rid of Kapil Dev as well. A year later, he took the international cricket from the storm and even destroyed the ace spinner, Abdul Qadir, in all parts of the earth during a festival game in Peshawar in 1989. Here is the invisible cut: Tendulkar withdrew from the game after winning its only ICC title during the 2011 ODI World Cup. At that time, the Blue People led by MS Dhoni defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash, at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, to fulfill the final dream of Tendulkar to have a World Cup medal in his cabinet. He eventually retired two years later, during a Testing series against the West Indies.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos