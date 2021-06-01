Travel ban in UAE: UAE extends ban on travelers from India until 30 June

The UAE has further extended the ban on passengers from India, now for the third time. Passenger flights from India have been suspended from the UAE until June 30, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Earlier, the country had decided to ban the trip until June 14, but has decided to extend it. The ban was initially imposed on April 25 after the coronavirus situation in India had reached a dangerous state.







A statement from the UAE authorities said, “Furthermore, travelers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point in the UAE.”

It added that those people with UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and UAE Gold Visa holders would be exempt from this rule. However, they must follow the latest COVID protocols issued by the UAE government.

The UAE is now allowing a select category of travelers to enter Dubai. Such passengers must have a negative PCR antigen test. As stated in the UAE government statement, This includes members of diplomatic missions, UAE gold visa holders, UAE nationals, excluded passengers and / or permits to enter The UAE by the relevant authorities as well as passengers traveling in a flight business who have a valid COVID-19 PCR test certificate, according to the Emirates Airlines website.

Not just India, but the ban also applies to those who have been to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 14 days before their trip to the UAE.

