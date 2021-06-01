Kamloops Residential School: Canadians demand action from officials as country mourns discovery of mass grave of children’s bones





Leaders from the Tk’emlps community at Secwpemc in the southern part of British Columbia, where the school was located, said there were far more questions than answers so far about the discovery.

“The federal government has a role to play in making sure these families know what happened, these families know the truth, that these families may be locked up and Canada can face the reality of this genocide,” he said. New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh, noting that if this had happened elsewhere in the world, Canada would have demanded an answer and an international investigation.

He called on the government to step up and fully investigate, saying the community and the world want answers.

“We will fight for justice for you,” Singh told community members Monday.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was one of the largest in Canada and operated from the late 19th century to the late 1970s. It was opened and run by the Catholic Church until the federal government took over in the late 1960s. In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada released a report detailing the devastating legacy of the country’s residential school system when tens of thousands of predominantly indigenous children were separated from their families and forced to attend residential schools. At least 130 schools were in operation across Canada between the late 19th century and 1996, many of them run by the Catholic Church or the federal government. The commission report determined that at least 4,000 children died from illness, neglect, accidents or abuse while in these schools. The National Assembly’s Canada National Assembly Speaker Perry Bellegarde said indigenous survivors have said this for years and have not been believed. “If this happened in Kamloops, it happened in all residential schools,” Bellegarde told a news conference in Ottawa on Monday. “And the sad part is that the survivors knew this, but no one believed them. But here is the evidence now, the genocide of our people is very real.” Bellegarde said government officials have not yet acted on many of the “calls to action” in the commission’s report, including creating a death record for all those who went missing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that more investigations are needed. “Unfortunately, this is not an exception or an isolated incident,” he told a news conference. “We will not hide from this. We must accept the truth. Residential schools were a reality, a tragedy that existed here in our country, and we must adhere to it.” He said he and his government “are committed to reconciliation. We are committed to the truth”. Some Canadians have said that symbolic gestures are no longer enough. “When we think of our children being torn from us, from the state, sent to who knows where it should be said to be ‘good, White, people,’ it’s unimaginable for us today,” John said. Horgan, Prime Minister of British Columbia, in a speech to the legislature on Monday. “However, a very active part of what we as Canadians are.”

