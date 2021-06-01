‘You have to protect your family’; Sask students start taking their COVID-19 pictures





SASKATOON – Sixteen-year-old Duilon Pelletier is one of the first students in Saskatchewan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at school. You have to protect your family and things like that, so you have to get the vaccine, he said. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) mass vaccination campaign for students began Monday in Regina, with students ages 12 and older eligible to receive the Phizer vaccine with a written consent form. Saskatoon Public Schools says it will begin participating in the student campaign starting Wednesday. It will last for three weeks. Spokeswoman Veronica Baker says the split is supportive of the campaign, providing a space to make vaccines accessible to students and families, but all shots will be voluntary. You have to make it as easy as possible, or not, said parent Evan Schemenauer. People will not go out of their way on some occasions to pick them up, so if they are in school and the kids can pick them up, their parents do not have to worry about booking an appointment, the better. Those aged 13 and over are considered mature minors and may complete their forms without parental consent. I think it honestly should be 16, that’s my personal opinion, Schemenauer said. But you know there are health experts who use that information for a reason, or not, and they know more about it than I do, so I will trust their judgment on it. The campaign will expand to include 43 communities across Saskatchewan.







