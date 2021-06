As Covid’s situation improves, Mamata eases some restrictions in Bengal

Prime Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that while the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped in the state, her government eased some restrictions allowing the opening of retail stores including the installation of books from noon to 3 pm and construction activities after vaccinating workers. . Banerjee said operations in the Information Technology and ITES sector will also be allowed at 10 per cent of the total force to enable support and maintenance work between noon and 3 p.m. “Construction activities and operations in industry and manufacturing units will be allowed staffed within the country once workers are vaccinated for Covid-19. Employers will give prior notice to district magistrates regarding compliance with staff vaccination status and workers, “she said while reading an order. The state government has imposed various restrictions for 15 days from May 16 and then extended it until June 15 to combat an increase in Covid-19 cases. “Covid-19 active cases have dropped to 1,09,806. The daily positivity rate has also dropped to 18-19 per cent from 33 per cent,” she said, adding that during the first wave it was 117.45 per cent. The discharge rate has also improved to 91 per cent, she said. The Prime Minister said that at least 1.41 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given and 40 lakh people received both doses. She said the state government has started procuring vaccines on its own and has already spent Rs 114 billion on it. “We have also started buying vaccines ourselves. In May, we bought 18 lakh vaccines and in June we will buy another 22 lakh,” she said. Meanwhile, the Publishers and Booksellers Association welcomed the state government’s decision to allow bookstores to open shutters from noon to 3 p.m. “We had urged the Prime Minister to allow the opening of bookstores in the interest of readers, writers, publishers and booksellers. We are happy that she answered our prayer,” said Sports President Tridib Chatterjee. The real estate sector body CREDAI also said it welcomed the decision to allow construction activities saying real estate farms would vaccinate workers. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

