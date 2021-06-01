Remember Lakshadweep Administrator: Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution | India News





THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Monday passed a resolution calling on the Center to remember Lakshadweep Praful administrator Khoda Patel and take immediate steps to protect the life and livelihood of the islands. Kerala is the first state in the country to adopt a resolution supporting the islands’ protest against the decisions taken by the new administration.

The resolution, moved by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was passed with minor changes suggested by the opposition. He said efforts were being made to impose a saffron and corporate interests agenda on the people of Lakshadweep. It started by painting saffron-colored coconut trees and has now grown into destroying their traditional habitat, life, the resolution added.

The administration has begun implementing a Goonda act in a country where crime is scarce … A dictatorial system of government is evolving, he said. Efforts are being made to destroy the livelihoods of the fishing peoples, with the demolition of shelters guarding fishermen’s boats and nets, to eliminate their main beef food and to close dairy farms … The administrator is now taking the lead in the destruction gradual to the life and culture of the people of Lakshadweep, he added.

The district and village panchayat powers removed from the panchayat have been transferred to the administrator. The fisheries, health, education, livestock and agriculture departments are also being removed from the county panchayat, he said.

An administrator who does not have the authority to intervene directly in these departments is authorized to do so by order. In doing so, the Center is undermining island democracy, the resolution said. The administrator who challenges him should be removed.

If Sangh Parivar’s policy is not stifled, there will be serious issues, said opposition leader VD Satheesan.







