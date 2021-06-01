International
WHO chief backs pandemic treaty to counter future outbreaks | Coronavirus pandemic news
The head of the World Health Organization has called for the swift start of global negotiations to agree on an international treaty on pandemic preparedness, as part of comprehensive reforms envisioned by member states.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told his annual ministerial assembly on Monday that the United Nations health agency faced a serious challenge to keep its COVID-19 response at its current level and sought funding for stable and flexible.
Earlier in the day, health ministers agreed to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the capacity of WHO and countries to contain new viruses.
Ministers from the WHO 194 member states will meet from 29 November to decide whether to start negotiations on a pandemic treaty.
One recommendation that I believe will do more to strengthen WHO and global health security is the recommendation of a pandemic preparedness and response treaty which could also strengthen relations between member countries and foster cooperation. This is an idea whose time has come, Tedros said.
In his closing remarks at the WHO annual health assembly, Tedros said the lack of sharing of data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources was a defining feature of the pandemic.
or [pandemic] the treaty will foster improved sharing, trust and accountability and provide the solid foundation on which other mechanisms for global health security will be built.
Only two international treaties have been negotiated before under the auspices of the WHO in its 73-year history: the 2003 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and the 2005 International Health Regulations.
The coronavirus has infected more than 170 million people and killed nearly 3.6 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University list.
More funding for WHO
On the last day of the one-week assembly, WHO member states agreed in a 14-page resolution to strengthen the WHO’s capacity to assess rapidly and appropriately outbreaks of diseases of potential global concern.
It is essential that we strengthen global (disease) surveillance and give the World Health Organization the authority and capacity to do this important work for all the peoples of the world, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the assembly.
According to the findings of three independent panels that had reported to the assembly, countries and institutions were unfortunately unprepared to deal with COVID-19. They called for a total overhaul of the global alarm system and a stronger, more independent WHO to help avoid future pandemics.
One of the reports revealed that the UN agency had been very slow in declaring the so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The WHO issued the highest level of preparedness on January 30, 2020.
After several days of discussion, the members agreed to set up a new working group to study and direct the numerous recommendations in the reports, and to create concrete proposals for the assembly of the coming years to be considered.
The text called on member states to ensure adequate, flexible, sustainable and predictable funding of the WHO program budget.
Only about 16 percent of the WHO budget comes from regular membership fees, with the rest coming from voluntary and heavily defined contributions.
Monday’s resolution also called on all countries to strengthen their core public health capacities, increase their ability to detect new threats and to communicate such threats effectively both domestically and internationally.
WHO Director of Emergencies Mike Ryan welcomed the decisions, saying: “Right now pathogens have the upper hand, they are appearing more often and often silently on a planet that is out of balance.
We need to turn what has exposed us to this pandemic, our interconnectedness, we need to turn it into a force, he said.
Chilean Ambassador Frank Tressler Zamorano said on behalf of the 60 countries that a pandemic treaty would help heed the call by so many experts to restore the system.
The resolution, meanwhile, failed to clearly support the expert recommendation to give the WHO broader powers to launch investigations or communicate about health threats without waiting for a green light from the countries concerned. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]