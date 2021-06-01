WHO chief backs pandemic treaty to counter future outbreaks | Coronavirus pandemic news

The head of the World Health Organization has called for the swift start of global negotiations to agree on an international treaty on pandemic preparedness, as part of comprehensive reforms envisioned by member states.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told his annual ministerial assembly on Monday that the United Nations health agency faced a serious challenge to keep its COVID-19 response at its current level and sought funding for stable and flexible.

Earlier in the day, health ministers agreed to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the capacity of WHO and countries to contain new viruses.

Ministers from the WHO 194 member states will meet from 29 November to decide whether to start negotiations on a pandemic treaty.

One recommendation that I believe will do more to strengthen WHO and global health security is the recommendation of a pandemic preparedness and response treaty which could also strengthen relations between member countries and foster cooperation. This is an idea whose time has come, Tedros said.

In his closing remarks at the WHO annual health assembly, Tedros said the lack of sharing of data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources was a defining feature of the pandemic.

or [pandemic] the treaty will foster improved sharing, trust and accountability and provide the solid foundation on which other mechanisms for global health security will be built.

Only two international treaties have been negotiated before under the auspices of the WHO in its 73-year history: the 2003 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and the 2005 International Health Regulations.

The coronavirus has infected more than 170 million people and killed nearly 3.6 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University list.

More funding for WHO

On the last day of the one-week assembly, WHO member states agreed in a 14-page resolution to strengthen the WHO’s capacity to assess rapidly and appropriately outbreaks of diseases of potential global concern.

It is essential that we strengthen global (disease) surveillance and give the World Health Organization the authority and capacity to do this important work for all the peoples of the world, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the assembly.

States called for a total overhaul of the global alarm system and a stronger, more independent WHO to help prevent future pandemics [File: Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS]

According to the findings of three independent panels that had reported to the assembly, countries and institutions were unfortunately unprepared to deal with COVID-19. They called for a total overhaul of the global alarm system and a stronger, more independent WHO to help avoid future pandemics.

One of the reports revealed that the UN agency had been very slow in declaring the so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The WHO issued the highest level of preparedness on January 30, 2020.

After several days of discussion, the members agreed to set up a new working group to study and direct the numerous recommendations in the reports, and to create concrete proposals for the assembly of the coming years to be considered.

The text called on member states to ensure adequate, flexible, sustainable and predictable funding of the WHO program budget.

Only about 16 percent of the WHO budget comes from regular membership fees, with the rest coming from voluntary and heavily defined contributions.

Monday’s resolution also called on all countries to strengthen their core public health capacities, increase their ability to detect new threats and to communicate such threats effectively both domestically and internationally.

WHO Director of Emergencies Mike Ryan welcomed the decisions, saying: “Right now pathogens have the upper hand, they are appearing more often and often silently on a planet that is out of balance.

We need to turn what has exposed us to this pandemic, our interconnectedness, we need to turn it into a force, he said.

Chilean Ambassador Frank Tressler Zamorano said on behalf of the 60 countries that a pandemic treaty would help heed the call by so many experts to restore the system.

The resolution, meanwhile, failed to clearly support the expert recommendation to give the WHO broader powers to launch investigations or communicate about health threats without waiting for a green light from the countries concerned. .