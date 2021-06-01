MSC World Europe to debut in the Middle East with New Features – Cruise Industry News





MSC World Europe is set to debut at the end of 2022 sailing in the Middle East with open bookings for the first MSC world class ship. She will sail in December 2022 and spend her inaugural season in the Gulf. Her season will start with a special four-night cruise from Doha to Qatar to her new home in Dubai, UAE. MSC World Europe will offer seven-night trips from Dubai to nearby Abu Dhabi and then to Sir Bani Yas Island. Its Gulf program has also been enriched with calls to the port of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, visiting the Al Ahsa oasis. The ship also calls Doha, the capital of Qatar, before returning to Dubai for a night in the city. Starting from Dubai on March 25, 2023, MSC World Europe will head to the Mediterranean, where it will offer seven-night trips calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France. MSC Cruises CEO Pierfrancesco Vago commented, Unlike everything else at sea today, MSC World Europe and the entire MSC World Class redefines the navigation experience in so many ways: from onboard technologies for the future to this brand new platform introduces for the first time up to its nautical and interior design features. Simply put, MSC World Europe marks the beginning of a new era of sailing. At MSC Cruises innovation will and has always been at the heart of our business, guiding how with each new class of ship we reimagine the guest experience, operations and every single aspect of technology that unites them all. Whether it is the new advanced air filters that will be introduced here or the iconic ships and have never been seen before in Y-shape, MSC World Europe is about the future. “ The LNG motor boat is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Among the interesting features of the ship, MSC said the size of the ship allows completely distinct districts, each with their own mood and experiences, from a quiet neighborhood only to grow for zen to the lively promenade with entertainment, shops and bars, to a special family circle that accommodates up to ten new facilities for children. The result is a vibrant cosmopolitan vase, for a diverse and exciting guest experience that is unlike any other at sea today. The ship will feature 13 dining venues, including a six incredible specialty restaurants. According to MSC, the new prototype offers a blank canvas with the ability to introduce brand new concepts and comprehensive experiences, based around creative expression and offering an unexpected, interactive experience with two completely new locations: Chefs Garden fashion kitchen which focuses on flavored microwaves and La Pescaderia, a traditional seafood grill with alfresco seating. On the cab side, the ship will offer 19 different categories to choose from and 65 percent of cabins will have balconies.

