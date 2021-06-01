International
Chinas Politics with three children can do little to boost birth
China’s sudden decision to allow all couples to have a third child may be too little too late to reverse the falling birth rate and shrink the country’s workforce.
Economists and demographers say the authorities will need a set of supportive childcare policies and measures to curb higher education and housing costs to make it viable for couples to expand their families.
China has been graduallyreforming its strict birth policy, which for decades limited most families to having only one child. In 2016, couples were allowed to have a second child, although this did little to boost the birth. At a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Monday, the Communist Party Political Bureau agreed to ease the current limitation with two children and also to raise the retirement age in an effort to boost the workforce.
“It is an important political action, but the policy of three children alone will not lead to a steady return to fertility,” said Yuan Xin, a professor at Nankai University in Tianjin. “A whole package of services and policies, such as childcare, tax breaks for parents, housing subsidies and even gender equality, are needed to create a social environment that encourages parents to have more babies.”
Read more:Why China is struggling to raise the birth rate: Getting fast
Several government officials, includingResearchers at China’s central bank have called for the eastern borders to be lifted altogether. The debate intensified after the results of China’s last national census earlier this month showed athe decline in the working age population of the country over the last decade.
The declining birth rate means that China’s population, currently at 1.41 billion, could begin to shrink before 2025, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates. There were 12 million newborns born last year amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, the lowest number since 1961.
Nankai University Yuan said a fertility rate of 1.8 is ideal for healthy population growth. The rate is currently at 1.3.
Read more:China bets on productivity over population to boost its economy
The birth rate in China began to decline steadily from the 1970s, as education levels rose and the government encouraged rural women to have fewer children, culminating in the one-child national policy that applied to most women by the end of the year. of that decade. The rules were often strictly enforced, especially in rural areas where officials sometimes ordered women to have abortions.
What Bloomberg Economics says …
China’s new policy with three children is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough to overcome an inevitable demographic pull of the economy. Further steps, including birth and parent-friendly policies and an increase in the retirement age, are needed as soon as possible if China has a chance to slow down a sharp decline in its workforce and the crisis. from an aging population.
Eric Zhu, economist of China
For the full report,Click here.
A low birth rate and a larger elderly population are putting pressure on the economy and government resources. To sustain economic growth, Beijing will need to rapidly increase spending on pensions and health care while maintaining a high level of corporate and state investment in order to update its large industrial sector and increase levels of education, according to economists.
“A comprehensive policy package ranging from tax incentives, education and housing subsidies, more generous maternity leave, universal childcare provision” is needed for the three-child policy to be effective, Liu Li-Gang said. managing director and chief economist of China at Citigroup Inc. The government will have to rebuild the social security network, as well as contain house prices and reduce education costs, he said.
China has maintained rapid economic growth in recent decades, despite slow population growth, with urban migration pushing a shift from agriculture to factory and service work, which increases economic output per worker. The current percentage of people living in urban areas of about 64% is roughly on par with the US in 1950, suggesting potential for further capture.
Policy mix
To help maintain growth, China is looking to growretirement age, one of the lowest in the world, and increasing urbanization. The government is aiming to gradually lower the retirement age from the current level of 60 years for men and less than 50 for women, and plans for 50 million people to move permanently from rural to urban areas in the next five years to take up service and manufacturing jobs with higher wages.
Proper policy mixing could mean China becoming the world’s largest economy, continuing to boost global demand for goods in the coming decades as its gray consumers become a vast multinational market, with a large set of savings pension targets by global finance companies. A less effective response could mean that China never surpasses the US in economic size, or does so only rapidly.
The trend towards fewer births is likely to continue with a looser birth policy. As in East Asia and Europe, preferences have shifted towards smaller families. An increase in births after previous relaxation to allow many families to have two children was short-lived, with many parents citing high costs of housing and education as a limiting factor.
“These days, some women or families choose to have three children,” said Herald van der Linde, head of capital strategy for Asia Pacific at HSBC Holdings Plc. “The issue is the high costs of childcare, discrimination against employment of women of childbearing age, lack of childcare in the workplace, etc. And all sorts of policies have been thrown at families to have more babies in the country. others – even gifts of money – but often with little effect. “
Shares in Chinese companies related to baby care continued to rally on Tuesday. Dairy manufacturer Beingmate Co. increased by as much as its daily limit of 10% for a second day in Shenzhen, while Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co. also increased by 10%. Shares of Japan and Australia also moved.
The policy change was quickly mocked on Chinese social media, with many people complaining about the fact that couples from families with one child would now have to raise three children while supporting four elderly parents and repaying the huge mortgage debt. It also caused concern over women’s employment, with some saying it would become even harder for women to find a job as companies are unlikely to be willing to bear the costs.
“For those people who are rich, the easing of the policy will encourage them to have more children, but for ordinary citizens, like the middle class or even the lower class, they do not have enough incentive to use this. new policy, “he said Vivian Zhan, an associate professor of Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
– With the help of Tom Hancock, Yujing Liu, Jing Li, Kari Soo Lindberg and James Mayger
