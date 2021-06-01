Ontario reports 916 new COVID-19 cases, down from mid-February

Ontario reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fewest in a single day since mid-February, after Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said an announcement for the rest of the school year would come in “day or the next two days. “

Speaking in Queen’s Park Monday morning, Ford said his government is reviewing responses to a letter sent last Thursday seeking advice from a range of expert groups, public health officials, teachers’ unions and other stakeholders. .

The letter stressed that no established consensus had emerged regarding the reopening of the provincial school for several weeks in June and sought guidance on a number of key issues, including the risks posed by the troubling COVID-19 variants.

Ford’s comments came as his government is ready to file a motion that would see a new senior public health official in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said at the weekend that the province is moving to replace Dr. David Williams, Ontario Chief Health Officer with Dr. Kieran Moore.

Williams was scheduled to retire in September after his initial term was extended amid the pandemic, but his final day was postponed for several months.

Moore is currently serving as senior physician in the public health unit in the Kingston area and is expected to take over from Williams on June 26th.

Moore will begin working with Williams on June 7 to ensure a smooth transition, the government said.

Today’s additional cases are the least confirmed one day in Ontario since February 17th.

Laboratories completed 18,226 tests and Ontario Public Health recorded a positivity rate of 4.3 percent, the lowest reported Monday since March 15th.

The seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 1,078.

Monday is the first day since March 6 that the province has reported less than 1,000 new daily cases.

As of yesterday, there were 617 patients with COVID-related illnesses being treated in intensive care units. Of these, 382, ​​or about 62 percent, needed a ventilator to breathe. According to Critical Care Services in Ontario, the average stay for COVID-19 patients in critical care is approximately 21.5 days.

Some patients in the ICU with COVID-19 are Manitobans. The province said the number of Ontario residents in the ICU is actually 593.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 13 other people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 8,757. The seven-day average of deaths stands at over 19.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered another 97,747 doses of vaccine on Sunday. More than 8.3 million Ontarians, or about 56.8 percent of the province’s total population, have now had at least one dose.

Some vaccine reservations were raised

Many Ontarians aged 80 and over became eligible to book their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, though some regions said a shortage of supplies meant they could not provide second shots for the elderly immediately.

The government announced last week that it was shortening the intervals between doses, starting with the 80 and older group this week, but left it to individuals to schedule early strokes.

Some said they were able to move quickly to meetings for their loved ones Monday morning.

Karthik Kanagas said he was able to transfer his father’s second dose by Wednesday much earlier than the original July appointment scheduled at a clinic in Toronto.

“He’s incredibly relieved,” Kanagas said. “He expects to have some freedom of movement again, to go grocery shopping and do those little things.”

The government has been criticized for not having a plan to contact recipients directly to increase second doses. Residents will hold their original second-dose appointments four months from scratch unless they reserve an earlier stroke.

Some health units said, however, that they would not be able to immediately offer second earlier doses in the 80s and older group due to vaccine supply challenges.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported that it would offer second, earlier shootings for that group starting June 7, or perhaps sooner, as the first shots continue to take precedence.

“The province indicated that people aged 80 and over could start planning their second dose appointments as early as this morning, given that some health units have more vaccine supply than is needed for those seeking the first dose in their areas, “she said.

“This is not the case in Middlesex and London, where most vaccine appointments continue to be the first doses.”

The health unit covering Sudbury, Ont., Said second shots for older seniors are likely to become available by the week of June 28, based on known supplies and plans to prioritize youngsters for strokes. first in the coming weeks.

“Thank you all for your continued patience and understanding,” Dr. said in a statement. Penny Sutcliffe, the best doctor in the region. “Some may have to wait a little longer for their second dose as public health ensures the first doses are in the arms and the second doses are provided to them in previously announced groups.”

The reduced dose interval is part of the government plan to fully vaccinate all adults ready by the end of August.

Those 70 years and older will see their shortened interval in mid-June and after that, residents will become eligible for second doses based on the time they received their first stroke.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, chief health officer associated with Ontario, says the daily numbers of COVID-19 continue to move in the right direction. (CBC)

At a news conference in the province, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, chief medical officer escorted to Ontario, said the daily numbers of COVID-19 continue to move in the right direction.

She announced that nine million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario.

“As we see the number of our daily cases, levels and hospitalizations decrease, our immunizations continue to rise,” Yaffetold reporters.

“This is an extraordinary historic moment. Every vaccinated person makes us all a little safer,” she said.

Yaffe noted that Ontario averaged 2,197 new daily cases in May, an improvement above the April average of 3,782.

At the end of her remarks, Yaffethanked Williams for his public service in Ontario and congratulated him on his imminent retirement.

“He worked tirelessly over the last 16 months, guiding us through this pandemic, and he has dedicated his entire career to serving others,” she said.

“Dr. Williams has taken on a heavy burden and he has done it with integrity and compassion.”

Ontario seeking LTC homesto to have vaccination policies

Also Monday, Ontario announced a policy that makes it mandatory for staff at long-term care homes to provide COVID-19 vaccination evidence, documentation of a medical reason for not being vaccinated, or to participate in an educational program related to vaccination.

Homes will be required to monitor and report on the progress of their COVID-19 immunization policies. The immunization status of individual staff members will not be shared with the province.

Yaffe said the policy is important in terms of seeing thousands of deaths and infections from COVID-19. She said such policies could be applied to other jobs later.

In a press release Monday, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care, said Ontario is the first province in Canada to make it mandatory for homes to have COVID-19 immunization policies for staff and set minimum requirements to be included in policies.

“The widespread vaccination inside long-term care homes is the best way to protect residents, staff and their families,” Fullertonsaid said in the announcement.

“We want to build on the success of our long-term care vaccination campaign so far.”

Wendy Lampert, a spokeswoman for the ministry of long-term care, said in an email Monday evening that the purpose of the instruction is to “pick” vaccination rates in long-term care homes and ensure staff have access to the information they need to receive. informed decisions about vaccination.

If a staff member, student accommodation or volunteer has the object of vaccination for any reason, including religious grounds, the licensee of the long-term care home must ensure that the person participates in a vaccination education program, she added.

Ontario workers at the Nunavu mine warned of exposure

Meanwhile, a large COVID-19 blast at the Mary River mine site run by the Baffinland Iron Mine Corporation in Nunavut has consequences for Ontario workers who may have been exposed, according to the province. The spread includes the disturbance variant first identified in India, B1617.

The flight site has 1,000 workers, of whom 300 were from Ontario. There were more than 120 cases identified. The worker goes to the site for a few weeks, go home and then back.

Yaffe said anyone returning to Ontario from the mine since April 30 is considered a high-risk contact based on potential exposure to COVID-19. Workers demand to be self-isolated immediately and contact their local public health unit.

She said workers from Ontario returned to 33 of the 34 public health units in the province and many have reported cases due to the outbreak.