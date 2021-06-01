International
Vaccinating as many people as possible is the only way out of Covid-19, says Muhyiddin
KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The only hope for the world to end the Covid-19 pandemic is to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated as soon as possible, so Malaysia reiterates its call for universal access to the Covid vaccine. 19.
Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (photo) Vaccine equality said it is still a big issue and the world cannot win this fight against the virus if everyone does not have equal and fast access to vaccines.
These vaccines should be affordable and accessible to all. We joined the Covax Facility to facilitate the fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines globally and commend the World Health Organization (WHO) for leading this effort.
“I am pleased to note that Malaysia has started receiving vaccines procured through Covax,” he said in a speech at the closing session of the 74th World Health Assembly held virtually in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday (May 31st). ) at night.
The government continues to provide free screening and health treatment for Covid-19 infections and free vaccinations for everyone in the country, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status.
The spread of vaccinations offers hope for us to win the war with Covid-19. It has already, obviously, done so well in rich countries which have ample access to vaccines, but we need all countries to have the same opportunity.
Imagine the benefit to all of humanity if only more vaccines were immediately made available to people in need across the globe. “We welcome the call for a people-to-people vaccine, and the waiver of Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPs, to allow the production of vaccines in the developing world,” he added.
The prime minister said Malaysia has successfully inoculated over 5% of its population under Malaysia’s Covid-19 National Immunization Program since the end of February, adding that the pace depends heavily on the supply and distribution of vaccines by manufacturers.
He said Malaysia requires 53 million doses of vaccines to meet the needs of 70% of its population and to date, the country has received just under 3.2 million doses or 6% of the doses required.
With the expected arrival of more vaccines in the next two months, we hope to increase our daily vaccination rate from 100,000 to between 200,000 to 300,000 per day so that Malaysia can achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 before the end of this year, he said
According to Muhyiddin, Malaysia is increasing vaccinations through public-private partnership, in addition to implementing many good practices observed by other countries.
They include citizen engagement and the extension of countries like Bhutan, machine vaccines like Arizona, the United States, and the use of mega vaccination sites by convention centers and stadiums now under-used in Thailand and many countries in the region.
Muhyiddin said Malaysia is committed to working closely with the WHO and other countries in strategic partnerships, as guided by General Work Program 13 to achieve Universal Health Coverage, address health emergencies and promote healthier populations, in in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda Goals
He said that while the end of the Covid-19 pandemic may still be far away, it is hoped that the global situation will continue to improve.
This is a war we cannot afford to lose. You can certainly count on Malaysia to be a strong WHO partner to create a healthier, happier and fairer world for all, he stressed.
Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said Malaysia applauded the WHO for designating 2021 as the International Year of Health and Care Workers and bowed to their abundant sacrifices.
We are afraid of their courage and bravery in the fight against Covid-19. We owe a debt of gratitude to the world’s leading healthcare aircraft, including in Malaysia. You have saved countless lives and the future of generations, he added. – Bernama
