The state reports 1,179 cases of black fungus, 14 deaths – New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: Fourteen of the 1,179 people infected with black fungus in Andhra Pradesh have died and 97 have recovered. Currently, 1,068 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state for black fungus. Hospitals in the state are facing acute shortages of medicines to treat cases of black fungus, said chief (health) secretary Anil Kumar Singhal. Summarizing the situation at a review meeting on black fungus on Monday, YS Chief Minister Yagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to make efforts to obtain sufficient stock of medicines to treat fungal infection. Officials informed him that the Center, which controls the distribution of black fungus drugs, is releasing stock in the States according to the quota. Efforts are being made to find alternative medicines to treat cases of black fungus. Not only Covid patients after recovery, but also non-Covid patients are found to be infected with black fungus, they said. Giving the details, Singhal said 1,139 Covid patients out of a total of 1,179 had been infected with black fungus after their recovery. About 40 non-Covid patients were also infected with fungal infection. Excluding the theory that those who have been on oxygen for a long time and those receiving steroid treatment are only becoming infected, he said that only 370 of the 1,179 cases of black fungus were oxygen-supported and 687 received steroid treatment. . The covidium recovery rate improves to 90% from 84% on May 7th In total, 743 diabetic patients, 130 persons with concomitant diseases and 251 with immunodeficiency were infected. Three are under the age of 18, while 418 people are in the 18-45 age group, 524 in the 45-60 age group and 234 in the age group over 60 among black fungus patients, he said. Hospital staff handling cases of black fungus are being provided training in the use of injections and tablets Amphotericin B and Posakonazol through video conferencing, he added. Singhal said a downward trend in Covid cases was observed in the state. On average, 2,632 Covid cases were recorded per million population in urban areas and 1,859 cases per million population in rural areas. The positivity rate also fell from 25.56 percent on May 16 to 15.91 percent on May 20 and to 9.5 percent on May 31. The recovery rate rose from 84.23 per cent on May 7 to 90 per cent on May 31, he said.

