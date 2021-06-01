Afghanistan: Losers cannot be voters

Front base: There are indications that the Taliban do not intend to reach a compromise and believe they can take over Afghanistan immediately after the US withdrawal. Comparisons with the survival of the Najibullah government can be misleading. An eventual evacuation of the international community should be manageable, but it would have its risks.

The Afghan Taliban have no purpose of reaching a compromise with the United States, NATO countries or the Afghan government. This was recently explained to me by a South Asian political figure who is close to the Taliban leadership. In response to the argument that a united Afghan government would represent a better result than an Islamist state Pushtun, his stern response was that the Losers could not be voters.

There is also a degree of contempt for some of the channels used to set up an alleged summit in Istanbul. Far from being respected by the Taliban as a beacon of Islamic assertion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is viewed with deep suspicion because of his support for Uzbekistan commander and former Northern Alliance commander Abdul Rashid Dostum. Moreover, the efforts of Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS) Qamar Bajwa to convince the Taliban to take part in Istanbul is suspected of threatening to weaken Pakistan’s next lever over the Taliban.

The United States is strongly believing in Bajwa’s ability to bring the Taliban to negotiate a deal in Afghanistan, but Bajwa is not as free to give as Washington might think. Bajva’s current power stems from his dominance over a weakened prime minister and his authority over the military. However, he will know that he needs to maintain the support of his Troop Commanders, and that means not moving too far away from those military-controlled policy areas; respectively India, Kashmir and Afghanistan. Afghan policy is to ensure that India cannot gain a foothold in Afghanistan, which (the military thinks) is best supported by a Pashtun Islamic party. Bajva’s mandate was COAS lasts until November 2022, long enough to make some short-term tactical moves, but not long enough to create a course change.

All of these factors will encourage the Taliban (who know the Pakistani Army’s internal work better than most) to play a long game, confident that the Pakistani military will remain steadfast in the long run. The Taliban may also suspect that Bajwa is playing his mediating role to impress the Americans and that he too will return to normal politics after the last NATO soldier leaves.

According to my sources, the Taliban are convinced that they can take Kabul within days of NATO withdrawal and they believe the Afghan army is in a perverted and demoralized state. Although the Taliban will not disrupt the outgoing US troops (unless attacked) they are unwilling to wait until September to continue their campaign against Kabul government forces.

These claims are reminiscent of 1989, after the Soviet withdrawal when the mujahideen calculated they would overthrow the government of President Mohamed Najibullah within weeks. In fact, Najibullah survived for 3 years against a series of insurgent groups which had the support of Pakistan and the Gulf states and were still well equipped with Western weapons supplied over the previous decade. In fact, it was only when the Russians actively mined Najibullah and cut off his supplies that his government finally collapsed and the Mujahideen began its disastrous race for control of Kabul.

But we should not be too comforted by the example of Najibullah. Comparisons with Afghanistan today are misleading. The Najibullah government was able to reach and supply all major cities with a military convoy. The Afghan Army was deployed to protect cities and road communications. In contrast, in 2021, only the road between Kabul and Jalalabad is quite safe. Caravans cannot cross from Kabul to Kandahar, Kandahar to Herat, or Kabul to Mazar-e-Sharif. The Afghan army has spread across the country to the centers of fragmented regions (often surrounded by Taliban-controlled villages) and must be supplied with air. This is not a sustainable model.

Moreover, a number of Afghan military leaders, officials and officers today have received offers to relocate to the United States, Germany and elsewhere. As the security situation continues to deteriorate, the gradual flow of departures is likely to pick up the pace. In such circumstances, the government may suddenly shift. In 1989, few Afghan officials wanted to seek sanctuary in the Soviet Union, where the economy was in terminal decline. Today, some Afghans have become relatively prosperous in supporting the international world over the past 20 years. This provides opportunities for immigration, which did not exist in 1989.

It is important that Western countries do not stimulate the overthrow of the Afghan government by closing their embassies in Kabul, as Australia has done. Undoubtedly NATO military planners are working on contingency plans in case an emergency evacuation of the international community is required. The probability is that such an operation will be successful as well 1928 foreign air raid with Royal Air Force aircraft from Kabul to Peshawar. The Taliban can promise protection to diplomatic missions, and Pakistan will certainly allow its territory to be used to save the international community. However, it would be a high-risk operation with a number of challenges such as distance, weather, terrorism, surface-to-air fire and events that occurred.

For some, this could trigger images of the fall of Saigon in 1975 with the huge Afghan losers remaining, especially women, who face a future of insecurity and anxiety. There may also be a migration crisis reminiscent of Syria in the last decade.

Hopefully the Taliban’s belief is wrong and they fail to make progress against the Afghan army and will eventually accept the merits of a negotiated solution. Such an outcome feels utopian at present and would require more international support than has been seen in recent months.

