At 1.27 lakh, India records the lowest daily COVID cases in 54 days; the recovery rate increases to 92.09 percent

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By


Image Source: PTI

Bengaluru: A doctor collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing

India on Tuesday registered 1,27,510 new cases of the new coronavirus, along with 2,795 deaths due to infection. According to data shared by the Union Ministry of Health, the country saw a total of 2,55,287 downloads in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery to 2,59,47,629. Total COVID-19 cases in India have now risen to 2,81,75,044, with 18,95,520 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now 3,31,895. A total of 21,60,46,638 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India’s COVID-19 rating had crossed the 20 lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

He crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 loops on October 11, crossed 80 loops on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-lane limit on December 19th.

India crossed the grim point of 2 crore on May 4th.

Name of State / UTActive cases *Healed / Downloaded / Migrated *Dead**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands171166719361151
2Andhra Pradesh153795120001528360198451093098
3Arunachal Pradesh37552823402350115
4asama530417543548105037336565
5Bihar1623621426853623196516359
6Chandigarh1767367575264837538
7Chhattisgarh35741352092267456511304832
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu325149957444
9Delhi110401060139096316222423786
10Goa1276312471402541825264924
11Gujarat3234530587669914721983318
12Haryana1858025077297523671830382
13Himachal Pradesh1362113191735662168314316
14Jammu and Kashmir3509525822514634070390737
15Xharkhand89079993238761816499114
16Karnataka3137512828022615904447329090411
17Kerala207379167412310385288678815174
18Ladakh161459168591051891
19Lakshadweep18022046242352331
20Madhya Pradesh2339038667485735023806748
21Maharashtra2561781842353953703300095344500
22Manipur87913094115354680714
23Meghalaya69135832810797757814
24Mizoram31451119214199402
25Nagaland49341151637021937613
26Odisha81311212768093210405275435
27Puducherry111471020917701629153618
28Punjab364332830516624490414550118
29Rajasthan4265465708889198000838568
30Sikkim40216011043832533
31Tamil Nadu301781376517705033122324232478
32Telangana340849585409863464328118
33Tripura654710449088455196
34Uttarakhand2837119862946713091645251
35Uttar Pradesh3704441701633947549120497151
36West Bengali87048785012737881785615541131
Total #1895520130572259476292552873318952795

Meanwhile, British health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people a day at London’s Twickenham Rugby Stadium as part of a race to contain a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus.

The type, first identified in India, accounts for the majority of new cases in the UK, which is seeing an increase in infections after weeks of decline.

Scientists say the variant is more contagious than even the first dominant species seen for the first time in the UK, but current vaccines are effective against it.

Many scientists are urging the Conservative government to delay plans to remove social distance and other restrictions on June 21, arguing that more people should be vaccinated before the measures can be safely eased.

The government will announce its decision on June 14.

