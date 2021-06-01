7th Payments Commission Latest News: Simplified central government employee pension rules amid the pandemic – Check out the details





7th Payments Commission Latest news today. Representative image / Pexels Pension rules for central government employees amid the pandemic: The government has simplified family pension rules for central government employees in response to the COVID pandemic. According to a recent reform undertaken by the Department of Retirement and Retirement Welfare (DoPPW) during the COVID-19 pandemic, temporary family pension will be sanctioned immediately upon receipt of application for family pension and death certificate from a qualified family member without waiting for any other formalities or procedural requirements to be met. The provisional family pension provision will be applicable in the event of death occurring during a pandemic, either due to COVID or for a non-COVID reason. New temporary family pension rule Previously, under Rule 80 (A) of the CCS (Pension) Rules 1972, temporary family pension for the death of a government employee in the service could be sanctioned to a qualified family member only after the family pension was sent to the Payment and Accounts Office (PAO). However, in view of the ongoing pandemic, the Government decided that the temporary family pension could be sanctioned immediately upon receipt of a claim for family pension and death certificate from a qualified family member, without waiting for the family pension issue to be referred to account and Office account. READ ALSO | 7th Pension Commission Pension for the death of parents of central government employees: New limit 1.25 loop / month Retirement pension up to 1 year Under another important reform recently announced by the Government, the provisional pension payment may be extended for a period of one year from the date of retirement with the approval of the PAO and after approval by the Head of Department. Rule 64 of the CCS (Pension), 1972 states that a temporary pension is normally sanctioned for a period of six months in cases where a government official is likely to retire before the end of his or her pension. However, in the wake of the COVID pandemic, the DOPPW issued guidelines for granting Temporary Family Pension in accordance with Rule 64 where there is a delay in the submission of documents. The above information was shared by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for North East Region Development (DoNER), MoH OPM, Personnel, Public Complaints, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday (3 May 2021). READ ALSO | The Modi government allows 3 months ago Dearness Allowance + Basic or 75% of PF as the second Covid advance! Details here “In the wake of the pandemic, the Department of Pension and Retirement Welfare has, from time to time, responded very sensitively to each of the issues relating to pensioners and senior citizens. “Reforms are also being undertaken accordingly,” Singh said. The salary of central government employees is provided in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th Payments Commission. Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, View Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator on Income, know the key winners markets, key losers, and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.







