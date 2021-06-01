How Ethiopian Airlines provided a vaccine rescue rope





When Brazil had too few vaccines to cope with the third deadly wave of the coronavirus, Ethiopian Airlines came to the rescue. It transported 3.5 million Sinovac strikes from Shanghai to S Paulo Paulo, through specialized equipment at its headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in April. “I feel that our efficient and timely delivery of vaccines will save millions of lives that could have been lost,” said Tewolde Gebremariam, chief executive. Overseeing the expansion of Africa’s largest carrier since 2011, he has not only navigated the pandemic but led its push to ship Covid vaccines across Africa and beyond. Founded in 1945 by Emperor Haile Selassie I – its headquarters building is H-shaped in his honor – the state-owned enterprise in Addis Ababa is one of the largest and most modern African cargo terminals, capable of handling 1 million tonnes per year. To date, Ethiopian Airlines has carried out more than 27 million vaccines in 24 countries. There is a 54,000-square-foot freeze in Addis Ababa for Covid-19 vaccines that can keep temperatures down to -25C, and is developing a structure to make enough ice to keep vaccines extremely cold when needed. Airlines Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 © Alamy While most airlines on the mainland suffered badly during the pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines has continued to fly by converting many of its aircraft to transport cargo, including large long-haul passenger planes. “We were very creative in removing seats from aircraft,” says Tewolde. The airline, which has 132 aircraft, including 12 cargo planes, has also delivered Covid-related medical equipment to almost every country in Africa as well as Latin America, after repairing 25 passenger cargo planes. Tewolde says the cargo was a “lifeline” as the passengers “disappeared overnight”. “We were very creative in getting seats off the planes,” says Tewolde Gebremariam, chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines © Mulugeta Ayene / AP

Ethiopian Airlines revenue from its passenger business fell by $ 1 billion in 2020. But overall, the group made $ 220 million in profit last year thanks to cargo, maintenance and other businesses. Analysts attribute most of its viability to its state-owned owner, who does not seek dividends and can keep costs down. Tewolde is confident the airline will make money this year as well. <> More stories from this report One challenge before the pandemic was a crash two years ago that killed all 157 people aboard a Boeing 737 Max. The company is in the “final stage” of talks with the manufacturer on compensation, says Tewolde. Recently, the airline has been accused of unfair treatment of ethnic Tigrayan staff while the northern region of the country remains gripped by a brutal civil war with the government. Tewolde dismisses the allegations as “fabrications” and reiterates that his focus is to survive the pandemic. “We think we are the only airline in the world that has managed this unprecedented global pandemic crisis. . . without any rescue money from any source, ”he says. “And without any layoffs of employees or cuts in their salaries.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos