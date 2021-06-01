Germany officially recognizes him as the perpetrator of genocide in present-day Namibia





BERLIN Germany is officially acknowledging that the killing of tens of thousands of people belonging to two ethnic groups more than a century ago in present-day Namibia was genocide. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced the recognition on Friday, saying “in light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will apologize to Namibia and the descendants of the victims.” He added that Germany will support Namibia and the descendants of the victims with more than $ 1.3 billion for reconstruction and development. From about 1884 to 1915, Germany occupied several territories in Africa. Its colony in southwestern Germany, in what is now Namibia, was created to provide more territory for its people, a campaign called Lebensraum. At the time, German urban areas were overcrowded due to a population boom. After the settlers seized their land and livestock, the ethnic people Herero and Nama started a rebellion against their invaders. German soldiers killed tens of thousands of them between 1904 and 1908. The survivors were forced to go into the desert and later settled in concentration camps where they were exploited for work. Many died of disease and starvation, some after being used for medical experiments. It is estimated that 80% of the indigenous populations of Herero and Nama died during the genocide. In 1985, a UN report on genocide included killings, but only on Friday did the German government begin to use the same language. The recognition comes after nearly six years of negotiations between the German and Namibian governments. Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France had a duty to face history and recognize its share in the suffering it caused to the people of Rwanda. Copyright 2021 NPR To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos